Wednesday Tips

Nick Robson makes Stage Star his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Stage Star has looked very good this season and can provide Paul Nicholls with another festive Grade One in the MansionBet Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

Smart in bumpers, despite winning only one out of three, he bumped into his classy stablemate Knappers Hill on two occasions and while coming off second best twice, there was only around a length between them on each occasion.

Over obstacles Stage Star looks set to come into his own, though, and his first two efforts have been almost faultless.

He began on good ground at Chepstow in October and while he may not have beaten much of note, he was not hard pressed to come six lengths clear.

His win over this course and distance last time out, however, suggested he was right out of the top drawer when, despite carrying a penalty, he had no trouble in winning by over seven lengths.

This is obviously his toughest task yet, but there will be long faces at Ditcheat should he be beaten.

Trainer Richard Bandey is quickly making a name for himself and a few more people may sit up and take notice if Saint Palais wins the Follow @mansionbetrace On Twitter Mandarin Handicap Chase.

Bandey is making full use of the four-year-old allowance over fences, which Saint Palais will lose on January 1.

Winless in four outings over hurdles, the French import looked a different proposition on his chasing debut at Worcester in October and was then given plenty of time off before he ran again at Wetherby earlier this month.

He met some decent rivals in Castle Robin and Cobra De Mai but Saint Palais made a mockery of a mark of 125, never coming off the bridle.

This will be tougher - he is 10lb higher in the weights for a start - but with a 9lb allowance he should still take all the beating.

Surrey Quest is another four-year-old with a bright future, this time for Nicky Henderson, and he continues his education in the British EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster.

Beaten two lengths when second in his only bumper at Warwick in May, he subsequently underwent an operation on his wind.

It clearly had the desired effect as he was a very impressive winner on his hurdling debut at Leicester, beating an odds-on favourite with the minimum of fuss.

This will ask more of him under a penalty, but he looked very promising at Leicester.

Nicholls' Skatman is still lightly-raced and can score back in calmer waters in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle.

Sixth of 20 at Cheltenham in November, the handicapper still put him up a couple of pounds and he has plenty of scope to improve further.

Venetia Williams has her string in good form at present and Kaga De Lily should prove hard to beat in the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase.

She is a very impressive seven from 10 over fences and while coming back in trip is not an obvious plus on paper, this looks a good opportunity for black type.

Nicky Richards thinks the world of Soft Risk who can remain unbeaten in the Subscribe To Racing TV Novices' Hurdle at Kelso, while Twilight Heir is an interesting runner in the Betyourway At Betway Handicap at Southwell.

Grade One action continues in Ireland at Leopardstown when Vanillier should relish the three miles of the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

Gavin Cromwell's Albert Bartlett winner looked a solid jumper when winning over two and three-quarter miles last time out.

The Matheson Hurdle should go the way of Sharjah for the fourth time for Patrick and Willie Mullins.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 11.55 Gala De Corton, 12.28 Surrey Quest, 1.03 Galah, 1.38 Across The Line, 2.13 Skatman, 2.50 Cat Tiger, 3.20 Kapga De Lily.

KELSO: 12.07 Famous Bridge, 12.42 Happy Hollow, 1.17 Cedar Hill, 1.52 Sounds Russian, 2.27 Off The Hook, 3.00 Soft Risk, 3.30 Cudgel.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.00 Fangio De Vassey, 12.35 Kilcruit, 1.10 Royal Kahala, 1.45 Vanillier, 2.20 Sharjah, 2.55 Clifton Warrior, 3.25 Dorans Weir.

LIMERICK: 12.20 Jurby, 12.55 Exciting Oscar, 1.30 Teahupoo, 2.05 Big Debates, 2.40 Split The Bucket, 3.10 Winding River, 3.40 Carnet De Stage.

NEWBURY: 12.15 Drash On Ruby, 12.50 Peking Rose, 1.25 Heart Of A Lion, 2.00 Beauport, 2.35 Saint Palais, 3.05 STAGE STAR (NAP), 3.35 Rapper.

SOUTHWELL: 3.35 Mawingo, 4.30 Swiss Sancerre, 5.00 Show Me A Sunset, 5.30 Takeonefortheteam, 6.00 State Control, 6.30 Raajil, 7.00 Twilight Heir, 7.30 Lincoln Gamble.

DOUBLE: Stage Star and Surrey Quest.