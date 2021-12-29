Thursday Tips

Nick Robson previews Thursday's meetings in the UK and Ireland.

Bushypark has the potential to be quite a smart prospect for Phil Kirby and can continue his progression in the Campbell Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Haydock.

The seven-year-old was something of a revelation last season, winning for the first time in November off a lowly mark of 83, landing something of a punt in the process.

He went on to defy a 15lb rise in heavy ground at Haydock, which bodes well for this assignment, before he won again at Hexham and then at Doncaster.

His winning run was brought to an abrupt halt in a jumpers' bumper at Newcastle but back on turf and up significantly in class at Haydock in February, he won a Pertemps Qualifier off a mark of 120.

Kirby wanted to run him at Cheltenham and Aintree, but he is a horse who needs plenty of cut in the ground and he was patiently put away for fences.

He looked the part on his chasing debut at Kelso and while he faces some quality opponents here, Bushypark looks the one to be on.

It will be a case of last man standing in the Last Fling Handicap Chase, with conditions Sue Smith's redoubtable stayer would have loved.

One who will not mind heavy ground is Tom Symonds' Bobo Mac, who showed his well-being when second last time out.

He thrives in the mud and was only beaten nine lengths in last season's Welsh National from a mark of 135.

Given he runs in this off just 126, he is beginning to look very well treated.

Donald McCain has some very nice prospects this season, but close to the top of the list must be Jungle Jack.

He won an Irish point-to-point for Colin Bowe and made his debut for new connections over an extended two miles at Sedgefield.

Perhaps not surprisingly he found things happening a bit quick there but ultimately was well on top at the line.

He should find Haydock's galloping nature and deep ground more to his liking and while he will be better up in trip eventually, he can defy a penalty in the EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

Homme Public is entitled to come on for his first run for 260 days when he runs in the Windham Handicap Hurdle.

He meets Celebre D'Allen, who beat him on his seasonal return, but he is 6lb better off for just over seven lengths and is entitled to improve markedly with that effort under his belt.

Ahorsewithnoname brings the best form into the Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Taunton.

Nicky Henderson's six-year-old was second to Elle Est Belle in a similar Listed event and while she was no match for the winner, it was still a good effort.

She will have her work cut out against Rainyday Woman, although that rival has been found two weak Wincanton events to win the last twice and was outpointed on her hurdling debut by a mare rated 112.

Obsidian Knight was beaten just a short-head on his debut and can go one better in the Betway Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

HAYDOCK: 12.30 Charm Offensive, 1.00 BUSHYPARK (NAP), 1.35 Jungle Jack, 2.05 Bobo Mac, 2.40 Homme Public, 3.15 Orrisdale, 3.45 Hermes Du Gouet.

TAUNTON: 12.15 Rhebus Road, 12.45 Irish Hill, 1.15 Brave Kingdom, 1.50 Velasco, 2.25 Ahorsewithnoname, 3.00 Give Us A Swig, 3.30 Time To Tinker.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 Billy Roberts, 4.30 Obsidian Knight, 5.00 Ballyare, 5.30 Pink Storm, 6.00 Tom Collins, 6.30 Strategic Fortune, 7.00 The First Hurrah, 7.30 Lenny's Spirit.

DOUBLE: Bushypark and Jungle Jack.