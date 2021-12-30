Friday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday.

Shoot To Kill can hit the target to complete a five week hat-trick in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap at Lingfield.

The four-year-old was picked up for 28,000 guineas out of George Scott's stable at the sales and has made an instant impact since joining Robyn Brisland.

The Dandy Man gelding struck first over this seven furlongs in November and followed up over an extended mile at Wolverhampton just over three weeks ago.

As both wins were hard fought, the handicapper has only put him up 5lb and it is no surprise he drops back to seven furlongs given he only just held on last time out.

C'Est No Mour struck over Lingfield's mile and a half two weeks ago and can repeat the trick in the Betway Handicap.

Simon Hodgson's evergreen eight-year-old led in the final half-furlong to beat Protected Guest by a length and a quarter. A 2lb rise for that seems lenient.

In Rem can take his winning run since joining Jane Williams' stable to four in the Poundland - Where Great Prices Rule Handicap Hurdle at Warwick.

The six-year-old has been a revelation since moving from Gary Moore's yard, landing a hat-trick with victories at Ffos Las, Exeter and Wincanton.

Stepping up in trip has been a major factor in the success of In Rem, who looks to have abundant stamina.

He showed no signs of stopping when scoring over an extended three miles at Wincanton on his latest start.

In Rem also has to cope with another rise in the ratings that has seen his mark rise from 82 to 110 since his rich vein of form began in October. The evidence suggests the Kapgarde gelding has not stopped improving yet.

Grand Turina can build on a gutsy success at Lingfield three weeks ago when she reappears in the Poundland - The Land That Gives You More Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase.

The Venetia Williams-trained mare was headed on the run to the line by Bill And Barn, but rallied in game fashion to get back up and prevail by a neck.

The 10-year-old had shown promise on her previous start - her first for 245 days - until unseating her rider at the second-last fence when only a length behind eventual winner Muckamore at Wetherby.

As the handicapper has only put the mare up 2lb for her win, she could still be well-in.

Faire Part Sivola can regain winning ways in the In Memory Of David Thomas Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

After scoring at the first attempt for trainer Harry Whittington at Ffos Las in October, the six-year-old faced a tough task when third to subsequent Grade Two victor Lossiemouth at the same venue when sent off favourite.

Faire Part Sivola, formerly with Lucinda Russell, was not disgraced on his latest outing when fourth of 14 to Cobblers Dream at Doncaster.

He has been dropped 2lb by the assessor and looks to hold solid claims in this two-and-a-half mile contest.

Fancy Your Chances can open her account at the second attempt after shaping with some promise on her bumper debut at Ffos Las.

The four-year-old, trained by Philip Hobbs, went down by two lengths to Hidden Beauty in a field of 15 after looking the likely winner a furlong out.

She stuck on well that day and should prove hard to beat in the Cazoo EBF Mares' Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race.

LINGFIELD: 11.35 Vaxholm, 12.10 C'Est No Mour, 12.40 Top Breeze, 1.15 Animal Instinct, 1.50 SHOOT TO KILL (NAP), 2.25 Lochside Lass, 2.55 Come On Girl, 3.25 Lynns Boy.

PUNCHESTOWN: 11.45 En Beton, 12.15 Envol Pierji, 12.45 Saywhatyouwant, 1.20 Cilaos Emery. 1.55 Festival D'ex, 2.30 Getaway Master, 3.00 Clairmc.

UTTOXETER: 12.22 Jet Of Magic, 12.55 Good Impression, 1.30 Light Flicker, 2.05 Faire Part Sivola, 2.37 Do It For Thy Sen, 3.07 Jungle Prose, 3.40 Fancy Your Chances.

WARWICK: 12.00 Benito, 12.30 Love Envoi, 1.05 In Rem, 1.40 Juniper, 2.15 Grand Turina, 2.45 Folly Gate, 3.15 Filanderer.

DOUBLE: C'Est No Mour and Shoot To Kill.