New Year's Day Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on New Year's Day including at Cheltenham.

Brewin'upastorm can put the wind up his rivals in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Olly Murphy's charge looked good on his seasonal reappearance at Aintree and can make a successful step back up in grade.

Murphy's decision to switch Brewin'upastorm back to the smaller obstacles, following three disappointments over fences, has proved a good call. He lowered the colours of McFabulous in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February after a confidence-boosting win at Taunton the previous month. And he ended the campaign with a staying-on fifth in the Aintree Hurdle.

After showing his well-being with an nine-length verdict over The Cap Fits back at the Merseyside venue eight weeks ago, Brewin'upastorm can cause a stir in this Grade Two heat.

Doctor Ken looks a bright prospect and can also strike for Murphy in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

After shaping encouragingly on his jumps debut at Aintree, Doctor Ken duly landed the odds at Ascot last time - beating a subsequent winner in Pull Again Green by half a length.

Doctor Ken is obviously going the right way and another success looks on the cards.

L'Homme Presse can hammer home the point of his ability over fences by winning the Paddy Power Novices' Chase, commonly known as the Dipper.

The lightly-raced French import has been a revelation since tackling fences for trainer Venetia Williams this season.

A win first-time out over the bigger obstacles at Exeter, despite making a hash at the third-last, was full of promise and that was confirmed at Ascot two weeks ago when he swept to victory by 13 lengths from Legends Ryde.

L'Homme Presse has been learning on the job and looks ready for this step up in class.

Course specialist Coole Cody can deliver the goods in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase.

Winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November 2020 and the Racing Post Gold Cup this winter, Evan Williams' free-running gelding can defy a 4lb rise for his latest triumph.

Gaelik Coast is expected to register a third win over Musselburgh's two-and-a-half-mile course in the Betway 'Auld Reekie' Handicap Chase.

Successful at the Scottish track in late October, the Donald McCain-trained gelding lost all chance in the very early stages at Newbury last time when he slipped before the first fence.

Not surprisingly, he could never get going after that and was well-beaten in a race won by Fanion D'Estruval. He can show he is much better than that.

Broken Halo was an encouraging third on his fencing debut and can go two places better in the Happy New Year Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Exeter.

Paul Nicholls' charge was only beaten a total of two and three-quarter lengths when taking minor honours behind Pats Fancy, who has won since, while the runner-up Gericault Roque has gone on to fill the same position in a competitive handicap chase at Newbury.

Castle Robin can be forgiven his latest defeat and is worth another chance in the Happy New Year From Vicker's Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Catterick.

Charle Longsdon's runner had a valid excuse when only fourth behind Saint Palais at Wetherby, having lost two shoes during the race.

He had won on his seasonal debut at Exeter in November and can regain winning ways.

CATTERICK: 12.25 Ask The Doc, 1.00 Bullion Boss, 1.35 Castle Robin, 2.15 Lindwall, 2.45 Chase The Wind, 3.20 Bestiarius.

CHELTENHAM: 12.15 Doctor Ken, 12.50 Honest Vic, 1.25 L'Homme Presse, 2.00 Coole Cody, 2.35 Tamar Bridge, 3.10 BREWIN'UPASTORM (NAP), 3.50 Poetic Music.

EXETER: 12.40 Broken Halo, 1.15 Dubrovnik Harry, 1.50 Gamaret, 2.25 Le Milos, 3.00 Keep Rolling, 3.35 Runasimi River, 4.05 Dom Bosco.

FAKENHAM: 12.45 Summit Like Herbie, 1.20 Menin Gate, 1.55 Animal, 2.30 Bashful Boy, 3.05 Barden Bella, 3.40 Table Mountain.

FAIRYHOUSE: 11.50 Hubrisko, 12.20 Monishter Are Mwee, 12.55 Mastermind, 1.30 Daphne Moon, 2.05 Rightful Mind, 2.40 Mount Ida, 3.15 Jungle Boogie, 3.45 Ted Hastings.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.30 Inca Prince, 1.05 Carry On The Magic, 1.40 Ashington, 2.10 Christopher Wood, 2.50 Gaelik Coast, 3.25 Coolbane Boy.

SOUTHWELL: 12.33 Masqool, 1.08 Paddy Elliott, 1.43 Harbour Vision, 2.18 Arriviste, 2.53 Whiteandblue, 3.28 Huraiz, 4.00 Sky Power, 4.30 Moonraker.

TRAMORE: 12.00 El Fabiolo, 12.35 Bridge Street, 1.10 Whacker Clan, 1.45 Abbeyfeale, 2.20 Al Boum Photo, 2.55 Young Fitzy, 3.30 Presenting Point.

DOUBLE: L'Homme Presse and Brewin'upastorm.