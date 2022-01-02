Monday Tips

Anita Chambers has a bet for every race in the UK on Bank Holiday Monday.

Eaglehill can kick off 2022 in style with victory in the Musselburgh Handicap Chase at the Edinburgh track.

Olly Murphy's charge will be having just his second start of the campaign here after a bloodless victory at Fakenham in October, when his only real rival crashed out at the second last.

He may well have won even if the opposition had not made that race-ending error, but the handicapper has been quite restrained in his response to an eight-length verdict in inflicting a rise of just 2lb.

Eaglehill's chase record is certainly smart, with three wins in five outings and he can add another to his tally, with good ground a definite factor in his favour.

Mackenberg can have a successful first attempt over fences in the Betway Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Donald McCain's charge was a winner in bumper company and over fences last term but now switches to the bigger obstacles after failing to make his mark in two hurdles starts so far this campaign.

He ran a fair race on his reappearance but was subsequently disappointing at Haydock in November, when he weakened quickly and dropped away. Better is expected in Scotland.

Mind Sunday should appreciate better ground at Southwell and can spearhead a double for Nicky Henderson in the Free Replays On attheraces.com Mares' "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle.

She looked ready to make her mark when beaten less than a length on her hurdles bow, but heavy ground at Haydock last time had her all at sea and she can be forgiven for finishing last of three.

The Seven Barrows handler also fields Lecale's Article in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap Hurdle.

A point-to-point winner back in 2018 before subsequently changing hands for €320,000, Lecale's Article then suffered leg issues which meant he did not make his rules debut until December 2020, when he landed a Newbury bumper by a comfortable seven lengths.

Two subsequent hurdles runs last term yielded placed efforts, but he never looked like making an impact on his Newbury reappearance in November, dropping away quickly before being pulled up.

Easier company here should help his cause as should the move up to an extended three miles.

Andrew Balding has a couple of good chances at Lingfield, with Antiphon the potential headline act in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap.

He made it fourth time lucky when triumphing at Chelmsford in early December after twice letting down favourite backers.

Making all for a half-length verdict, Antiphon gave the impression there was more to come and his pedigree certainly suggests that.

Fellow Kingsclere inmate Al Marmar looks a likely winner in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Maiden Stakes.

Related to clutch of winners, Al Marmar posted a promising debut when finding only an odds-on shot too good over this mile at the end of November.

Beaten half a length, the Kodiac colt should certainly have a race like this in him.

On what could be a very fruitful day for Balding, Love Mystery has strong claims as he contests the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The Frankel colt is the first foal of the admirable Mix And Mingle and he has seemingly inherited a bit of his parents' abilities judged on his initial second over seven furlongs.

He was keeping on behind winner True Warfare that day, beaten just under two lengths, suggesting this move up to a mile can see him in a better light.

State Legend is the choice in the Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap.

LINGFIELD: 12.40 Bahia Star, 1.10 Al Marmar, 1.40 Jastar, 2.10 Antiphon, 2.40 Cicely, 3.10 Sun Festival, 3.40 For Peat's Sake.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.00 Diamond State, 1.30 Garde Des Champs, 2.00 Mackenberg, 2.30 Ultra Violet, 3.00 EAGLEHILL (NAP), 3.30 Champagnesocialist.

SOUTHWELL: 12.20 Ben Buie, 12.50 Byzantium Lad, 1.20 ItsoFury, 1.50 Mind Sunday, 2.20 Lecale's Article, 2.50 Getthepot, 3.20 Independence.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 General Zoff, 4.30 Master Of Colours, 5.00 State Legend, 5.30 Golden Sands, 6.00 Chillsea, 6.30 Golden Force, 7.00 Zero Hour.

DOUBLE: Eaglehill and Antiphon.