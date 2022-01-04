Wednesday Tips

Ashley Iveson makes Dark Side Prince his best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Dark Side Prince can notch a fourth successive victory in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The five-year-old barely beat a rival in four starts for Charlie Wallis, but has fared significantly better since moving north to join South Yorkshire-based trainer Jessica Macey in 2020.

Dark Side Prince was remarkably rated just 10 after making the move, but solid placed efforts on his first three starts for his new trainer were followed by three wins early last year.

The son of Equiano carried his good all-weather form onto the turf with a couple of good runs in defeat and has continued his progression since switching back to an artificial surface, with two triumphs over this course and distance sandwiching a win at Chelmsford.

Macey's charge will have to compete from a mark in the 70s for the first time on Wednesday, but the manner of his latest success - when scoring by a length and a half - suggests he is up to the task.

Income is expected to open her account in the Betway Novice Stakes.

Beaten just a head on her Nottingham debut last summer, the Richard Hughes-trained filly went on to finish fourth behind the high-class Hellomydarlin at Goodwood before finishing in midfield in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

She returned from a five-month absence at Chelmsford a few weeks ago and was denied by newcomer Shanko, with the 74-rated Sixth Street a couple of lengths further back in third to give the form a solid look.

A similar effort could well be enough to see Income deservedly get off the mark.

Alrehb rates the best bet at Kempton in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Handicap.

A half-length runner-up on his Newcastle debut in September, the grey son of War Front went better by the same margin at Lingfield later in the month.

He subsequently went through the sales ring at Tattersalls as part of the Shadwell dispersal and was knocked down to his new connections for 120,000 guineas.

Alrehb made his first start since joining Kevin Philippart De Foy at Newcastle last month - and while odds-on backers ultimately had their fingers burnt, he may well have been unfortunate to bump into what looked a smart newcomer in Tyrrhenian Sea, to whom he was conceding 8lb.

He was nicely clear of the remainder in second and compensation awaits those who keep the faith on his handicap debut.

It will be fascinating to see how Minister For Magic fares in the preceding Unibet Novice Stakes.

The daughter of Make Believe won her only start in Ireland at Killarney in October and the form looks sound, with the third home Truce now rated 84.

Having shelled out 50,000 guineas to acquire her services, trainer Harry Dunlop appears to have found his filly a good opportunity to make a successful British bow.

The Peter Bowen-trained Fairlawn Flyer proved his liking for the Ffos Las mud on his latest appearance and can follow up over the same course and distance in the Cazoo Handicap Chase.

A winner over hurdles at Perth in the autumn, the five-year-old looks set to take his game to new heights over the larger obstacles judged on his fencing debut here in mid-November.

A 7lb hike might not be enough to prevent him from following up.

Barnaviddaun could be the answer to the West Wales Raiders Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

David Bridgwater's gelding was very much still in contention when unseating his rider at Newbury last month and he is proven in testing conditions from his days in Ireland with Tom Mullins.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 1.35 Inflection Point, 2.10 Sister Rosetta, 2.45 No Nay Alexander, 3.15 Sydney Blues, 3.45 Harbanaker, 4.15 I Am Joking, 4.45 Born To Rule, 5.15 She's Good Company.

FFOS LAS: 12.40 Pageant Material, 1.10 Kingston King, 1.45 Wicked West, 2.20 Barnaviddaun, 2.55 Getaweapon, 3.25 Fairlawn Flyer, 4.00 Hunter Legend.

KEMPTON: 3.55 Airshow, 4.30 Between The Sheets, 5.00 Fact Or Fable, 5.30 Mr Dib Dab, 6.00 Rania, 6.30 Minister For Magic, 7.00 Alrehb, 7.30 Just Albert.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.20 The Game Is On, 12.50 Burtonwood, 1.25 DARK SIDE PRINCE (NAP), 2.00 Income, 2.35 Blazing Hot, 3.05 Royal Heart, 3.35 Party Planner, 4.08 Race Card.

DOUBLE: Dark Side Prince and Alrehb.