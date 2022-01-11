Wednesday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK on Wednesday with the best bet running at Leicester.

Zambella has turned into a very consistent mare for Nigel Twiston-Davies and if she puts in a clear round, she should have no trouble in adding to her tally at Leicester.

The seven-year-old faces just three rivals in the Listed Pertemps Network Mares' Chase and even with a penalty, she has a good bit in hand of her rivals.

While the Stuart Edmunds-trained Maskada is a likeable type who likes to get on with things, on recent evidence Zambella should simply have too much class.

Having finished fourth on her seasonal return at Wetherby over hurdles behind Molly Ollys Wishes over two miles, she looked much better over fences next time out.

She looked to have plenty on her plate up against Annie Mc and Willie Mullins' Elimay, but Zambella put them to the sword from some way out and won without ever really coming under any pressure.

More recently at Doncaster she was an even easier winner, making all for a 15-length success.

While both those wins came at Listed level, she only carries one penalty and though the drop back to two miles may not be exactly what she wants, she has looked so good of late it is hard to go against her.

Zambella has won eight of her 18 races and is rated 142 yet Nicky Henderson's Dusart, who runs in the Pertemps Network Novices' Chase, is already rated 141 after just two races, such is his potential.

On his racecourse debut at Newbury in November 2020 he beat Jonjo O'Neill's Soaring Glory, who went on to win the Betfair Hurdle and finish fourth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Unfortunately Dusart picked up an injury which ruled him out of Cheltenham but he was fine for Aintree and for a horse having just his second ever outing, he ran with great credit to be third in a Grade One, beaten a little over two lengths by Belfast Banter.

He looked the likely winner there jumping two out, but the lack of experience and a recent run just told close home.

Henderson sends him chasing relatively late in the season, but he is a horse with huge scope for improvement.

Chris Gordon is enjoying a successful season and Only Money can continue the good run in the Pertemps Network Novices' Handicap Chase.

A winner from a low mark at Huntingdon in May, for which the handicapper hit him with a 12lb rise, he was well beaten on his return to action at Plumpton in November.

He shaped much better last time out in a class three event at Newbury and drops in grade for this, off a 2lb lower mark.

Jonjo O'Neill's Kilbrook could be the type to stay ahead of the handicapper given his style of racing and can go in again in the Pertemps Network January Handicap Chase.

Having his first run over fences at Carlisle in October, he looked set to score quite comfortably before quite clearly thinking he had done enough and just holding on from Dino Boy.

As he only just clung on, the handicapper could not go overboard but still put him up 4lb, suggesting he thought there was plenty left in the tank.

Sir Mark Prescott's North Lincoln caught the eye on his debut over Christmas to make him of definite interest in the Betway Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Prescott is not really known for first-time-out winners, so it is always a positive when one shapes nicely.

Up against an odds-one winner, North Lincoln did all his best work late on to close into third, beaten less than three lengths.

He will be sharper for that experience and while he will need to take a step forward, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he will.

Alice Haynes is making a name for herself, specifically through the exploits of her sprinter Strong Power.

Some might have questioned her running the five-year-old from so far out of the handicap last time out in a 0-105.

Officially rated 65 at the time, but running with a 5lb penalty for a recent course win, he was still a full stone out of the weights.

He fairly rattled home, though, beating some very smart all-weather sprinters in the process.

Down in grade for the #Betyourway At Betway Handicap, he has a 10lb penalty before the handicapper can reassess him and it will be a disappointment if he is beaten.

Jefferson Smith looks a bit of a find for Roger Varian and can bag another winner through Poet in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

Having ridden for a few years in France, he recently partnered his 100th winner and the Frenchman gets the leg up on this three-year-old for the first time, who is trying seven furlongs on this occasion.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Exceling, 4.30 Mr Mac, 5.00 Dark Design, 5.30 Poet, 6.00 Tranquil Night, 6.30 Famille Rose, 7.00 Intoxication, 7.30 Metal Man.

LEICESTER: 1.20 Out The Glen, 1.50 Dusart, 2.20 Only Money, 2.50 Kilbrook, 3.20 ZAMBELLA (NAP), 3.50 Steel Wave.

LINGFIELD: 12.35 Prince Rock, 1.05 Deputise, 1.35 North Lincoln, 2.05 Strong Power, 2.35 Trevolli, 3.05 Rockfire, 3.35 Semser.

DOUBLE: Zambella and Dusart.