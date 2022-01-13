Friday Tips

Simon Milham has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday.

Genuflex can gain the second victory of his burgeoning career in the Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The four-year-old has four runs under his belt for Milton Harris, making him the most experienced in the line-up, and takes a major class drop after being pitched into Grade One company at Chepstow last time out.

Though sent off 50-1 and a well-held 10th of 11 to Porticello in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle over Christmas, the soft ground went against him.

He had previously not been beaten far by Gary Moore's winner at Wetherby in October, having broken his duck at Sedgefield on good ground on his second start.

The fitting of first-time cheekpieces should help Genuflex concentrate on the task in hand and he should make a bold bid to get back to winning ways in this easier class two contest.

The Seamus Mullins-trained Mahler's Promise is of interest in the Racing TV Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old has finished runner-up on three occasions, including the last twice at Sandown in similar events, having broken his duck at Newton Abbot previously in June.

His saddle slipped when behind subsequent winner Minella Trump at the Esher track in November, while the form of his previous outing has been franked by the fourth home, Bobhopeornohope. He has been given plenty of time between races this season and this looks an ideal opportunity off an unchanged mark of 127.

Galileo Silver has every chance of landing a hat-trick in the Join The Vicars.Bet Club Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

The penny appears to be dropping for the seven-year-old, who kept on really well at Huntingdon on Boxing Day to follow up his previous win at Wincanton.

The fitting of blinds on his last two starts by Welsh National-winning trainer Sam Thomas appears to have had the desired effect and the fact that he has been hiked 9lb suggests the handicapper feels he is a horse who is clearly on the upgrade.

Venetia Williams is in flying form and Don Herbager appears to have been found a good opportunity to follow up his Lingfield success last month in the Try Casino At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase.

Up 4lb, this is a tougher task than he faced when he staying on resolutely in the heavy ground, yet he showed plenty of tenacity and has been given time to get over his exertions. First-time cheekpieces may also benefit him.

Mashkuur may be able to get off the mark at the fifth attempt when he locks horns again with Already Gone in the Watch Racing Free Online at Coral Handicap at Lingfield.

The Stuart Williams-trained three-year-old is 2lb better off with his rival for a length defeat over course and distance. Richard Kingscote is booked to ride the American-bred gelding and the first-time visor should help.

Nate The Great can register a second win at Wolverhampton in the Betway Handicap.

Andrew Balding's eight-year-old has been raised 1lb for his neck defeat at Kempton early last month and with William Carver's claim taken into account, is just 1lb higher than when scoring over course and distance last February.

He has yet to run a bad race around this tight track and can be ridden from the front or held up, so versatility in what may be a tactical affair is also a plus.

DUNDALK: 3.45 Macaban City, 4.15 Annexation, 4.45 Sunwalk, 5.15 Holy Divine, 5.45 Forgetmenotblue, 6.15 The Churchill Lad, 6.45 Burning Lake, 7.15 Destacado.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Enlighten, 1.30 Frere D'Armes, 2.00 MAHLER'S PROMISE (NAP), 2.30 Genuflex, 3.00 Russian Rumour, 3.30 Lord Sparky, 4.00 Odin's Quest.

LINGFIELD: 12.40 Julie Johnston, 1.10 Lady Pendragon, 1.40 Classy Dame, 2.10 Mashkuur, 2.40 Capla Spirit, 3.10 Irish Millions, 3.40 Canzone.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.20 Mahler Mission, 12.50 Cooper's Cross, 1.20 Rubytwo, 1.50 Coup De Gold, 2.20 Galileo Silver, 2.50 Don Herbager, 3.20 Durragh, 3.50 Chase A Fortune.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Angel On High, 5.00 Across The Nile, 5.30 Attentive, 6.00 Charles St, 6.30 Nate The Great, 7.00 Thegreyvtrain, 7.30 Bonita B, 8.00 Accelerando.

DOUBLE: Mahler's Promise and Mashkuur.