Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Neat And Dandy can continue his rich vein of form since he joined Mark Loughnane's stable by completing a hat-trick in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap at Southwell.

Bought out of Richard Fahey's stable for 35,000 guineas at Tattersalls Sales in August, after being placed in all his three starts for the Musley Bank handler, the Dandy Man gelding has already paid his way for new connections.

A six-month break, following his last run for the Fahey team, probably did Neat And Dandy the world of good as he made his first start for Loughnane a winning one when getting up close home to beat Magical Dias a neck over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton in December.

He made a winning return to that track later that month when holding Taj Alola by a head.

His two narrow margin victories have resulted in the handicapper only putting him up a total of 6lb and he may well have more to offer.

Kiritimati Island went into many a notebook when a strong-finishing second of 14 behind Share The Points, beaten three-quarters of a length, over the minimum trip last month.

The Lethal Force gelding's three previous runs had over six and seven furlongs. Not surprisingly, trainer Ivan Furtado switches him back up to the longer distance for the Coral Proud To Support British Racing Handicap. It can result in Kiritimati Island registering a first career success.

Masqool can recoup losses for enduring an unlucky run at this track on his latest start by regaining winning ways back at the Nottinghamshire venue in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap.

James Evans' four-year-old was sent off the 6-4 favourite to repeat a first career success in cosy fashion over the one-mile course on New Year's Day.

However, things did not work out. He dropped back to the rear and was stopped in his tracks when trying make a move early in the home straight. A never-dangerous fourth was what he had to settle for, but compensation waits.

Ducal Crown did well to finish fourth on her racecourse debut a month ago and can build on that to get off the mark in the first division of the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The daughter of Duke Of Marmalade was slowly away, then bumped when short of room two furlongs from home and finished nicely without being given a hard time when her chance had gone.

Trainer Andrew Balding looks to have found a golden opportunity for Ducal Crown with that experience under her belt.

Cash To Ash can end a frustrating run of three second places with a deserved success in the Chairman's Cup Handicap Chase at Kelso.

The middle of those came on this track when he was beaten two and three-quarters by Big River in the Scottish Borders National, with a stumble at the final fence possibly costing him victory.

He also lost nothing in defeat when going down by three and three-quarter lengths to Sidi Ismael in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen.

Both those races were over further but a drop back to three miles, over which he was last successful at Ayr in March, should not be an inconvenience.

Elvis Mail ran an encouraging race when switched back to the smaller obstacles to suggest he can defy top weight in the Kelso Betting Ring Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle.

The eight-year-old was fourth to Tamar Bridge in a competitive contest at Aintree last time and looks to have less to do here.

Trainer Nick Alexander has given Elvis Mail a break from fences after facing some stiff tasks, including taking on Shishkin in the Grade One Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree in April. He was in fourth place and running a respectable race when falling two out.

KELSO: 1.05 Deep Charm, 1.35 Ensel Du Perche, 2.10 Soft Risk, 2.40 Elvis Mail, 3.10 Cash To Ash, 3.40 Eveque.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.15 Dysart Dynamo, 12.45 Goven, 1.15 Gino Drummer Boy, 1.45 Lugg River, 2.20 Bob Olinger, 2.50 Galon De Vauzelle, 3.20 Henry Brown, 3.50 Glenloe.

SOUTHWELL: 12.25 La Hulotte, 12.55 Masqool, 1.25 Ducal Crown, 2.00 Social Contact, 2.30 Thaayer, 3.00 NEAT AND DANDY (NAP), 3.30 Kiritimati Island, 4.00 Burrows Seeside.

DOUBLE: Neat And Dandy and Cash To Ash.