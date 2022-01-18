Wednesday Tips

Gran Luna is Keith Hamer's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Gran Luna can repeat the battling qualities she showed when landing a narrow success at Newbury last time on her return to the Berkshire venue on Wednesday.

The verdict may only have been a head over the Christmas period, but Gran Luna had set the pace and then was headed at the second-last obstacle - but she did not give up the ghost.

A length down at the final flight, the Nicky Henderson-trained mare knuckled down to get back up and deny Voice Of Calm in a driving finish - stretching her unbeaten course record to three.

That was a big improvement on her run at Taunton 20 days earlier when she was well-beaten. That, though, did come after being off the track since winning at Chepstow at April.

The assessor only put her up 2lb for her last victory which means she is still 2lb below her Chepstow-winning mark ahead of the DJB Cleaning Ltd Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Keep Wondering stayed on strongly to score at Haydock last month and is worth supporting in the Nouveau Cloud And Cybersecurity Handicap Chase.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

He was raised 3lb for that triumph, by half a length over Thomas Thomas Macdonagh, but it was an encouraging effort that promised plenty.

The Philip Hobbs-trained eight-year-old was sent off the 7-2 favourite despite having been well beaten on his previous outing. That, however, did come after 651 days off the track. He could be ahead of the handicapper.

Top And Drop made light of a 312-day absence to strike at Wetherby three weeks ago and ought to double up in the Play Smarter With Timeform Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase at Plumpton.

The Venetia Williams-trained chaser showed she retains plenty of ability at the age of 11 in an injury-plagued career.

The mare was all out to land a five-runner contest by half a length from The Toojumpa, but she was entitled to get tired in the closing stages.

Top And Drop has more to do here but she will have sharpened up for her recent return to action.

Zamani seemed to enjoy going back over timber on his latest start, following a spell over fences, and can confirm the point with a winning display in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle.

After showing little in three races over the bigger obstacles in the autumn, the six-year-old reverted to hurdling and shaped encouragingly when third of 13 to Branson Missouri at Uttoxeter.

The handicapper has dropped Zamani 1lb. It may not be much but will help him in his quest for a second win over obstacles.

Lucayan has turned into a winning machine with victories on her last four starts - two at Kempton and two at Southwell.

Joseph Parr's filly returns to the latter track and can complete a five-timer in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap.

The four-year-old looked as enthusiastic as ever when scoring over this mile last time and she looks a good bet to continue her rich vein of form.

Kind Review holds obvious claims on his first start for Tim Easterby in the Betway Handicap.

The Kodiac gelding won with something to spare over this track and trip in December for Tracy Waggott, since when he has switched yards.

His 5lb hike in the weights is negated by Ella McCain's claim and another bold bid looks assured.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 1.40 Hypernova, 2.15 Thunor, 2.50 Jered Maddox, 3.20 Springbank, 3.50 Elzaamsan, 4.20 Crystal Pool, 4.50 Fox Leicester, 5.20 Aleksey Tolstoy.

NEWBURY: 12.45 Tweed Skirt, 1.15 Maclaine, 1.50 Goa Lil, 2.25 Alborkan, 3.00 Keep Wondering, 3.30 GRAN LUNA (NAP), 4.00 Clifton Bridge.

PLUMPTON: 1.25 My Bad Lucy, 2.00 Mark Of Gold, 2.35 Top And Drop, 3.10 Dynamite Kentucky, 3.40 Flaminger, 4.10 Zamani.

SOUTHWELL: 4.35 Mr Pc, 5.05 Aljaryaal, 5.35 Lucayan, 6.05 Magic Gem, 6.35 Jems Bond, 7.05 Aquamas, 7.35 Kind Review, 8.05 Ex Gratia.

DOUBLE: Keep Wondering and Gran Luna.