Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Danny Kirwan her best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Danny Kirwan can bounce back from a slightly lacklustre Christmas effort with victory in the Racing TV Extra Novices' Chase at Wincanton.

Paul Nicholls' charge will be having just his third outing over fences here, but he had looked a promising prospect when overcoming both a jumping mistake and his tendency to hang to finish second behind Annual Invictus at Cheltenham in October.

He could not build on that at Kempton on Boxing Day, when not appearing to quite get home having tried to make all once again in a competitive novice handicap chase.

The nine-year-old faded to finish a seven-and-a-quarter-length fourth, with the handicapper not being overly generous in dropping him just 1lb for that effort.

But while he has a bit to find on the ratings with Jay Bee Why, he has a solid enough profile for a race of this nature.

Sonning was a bit too keen through the early stages at Plumpton last time out, but if he can temper his enthusiasm he can get back on track in the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

His keen-going attitude appears to be his hallmark as he turned in similar efforts when second on his hurdling bow at Wincanton and when winning at Catterick by 11 lengths.

A better race at Plumpton perhaps found him out last month, but even so he was not disgraced in third behind Stream Of Stars, with the runner up Aucunrisque having franked the form with a subsequent win.

His weight allowance gives him a fine chance here on the ratings.

Minella Plus can rack up his four-timer in the Baker Mcveigh & Abbott Handicap Hurdle at Catterick.

The five-year-old kicked off his winning spree at Musselburgh in October, before adding a Catterick success the following month and another Musselburgh verdict in December, seeing his mark rise 7lb in total.

That could prove quite lenient as he looked value for the winning margin of three and a quarter lengths last month and while the early departure of the favourite helped his cause, he still looks to be on the upgrade.

Minister For Magic can open her account for Harry Dunlop in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

She was a shock 50-1 winner on her debut for Pat O'Rourke at Killarney in October before being sold at the December sales, where she was snapped up for 50,000 guineas.

Sent to this track earlier in the month to make her debut for Dunlop, the daughter of Make Believe found a 7lb penalty a stretch too far as she had to settle for second in a novice heat, but moved to handicaps now her mark of 81 makes some appeal.

Dutch Decoy was unfortunate to bump into well-treated rival in Tadleel on his most recent run, but compensation awaits in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap at Lingfield.

Beaten five lengths, Dutch Decoy had not response when the winner motored past him in the furlong, although to his credit he kept on well.

Previously a short-head winner at Newcastle, he was raised 2lb for that victory and his current perch of 81 does not look beyond him.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.40 Justforjames, 2.10 Get Your Own, 2.40 River Walk, 3.10 Minella Plus, 3.40 Aire Valley Lad, 4.10 Latino Fling.

KEMPTON: 4.30 Axel Jacklin, 5.00 Montesecco, 5.30 Far From A Ruby, 6.00 Hold Fast, 6.30 Minister For Magic, 7.00 Come On Girl, 7.35 Cinzento.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Eagle's Realm, 1.30 No Flies On Me, 2.00 Criollo, 2.30 Million Reasons, 3.00 Dirty Martini, 3.30 Dutch Decoy, 4.00 Mobarhin.

WINCANTON: 1.50 Trump Lady, 2.20 DANNY KIRWAN (NAP), 2.50 Kakamora, 3.20 Felton Bellevue, 3.50 Sonning, 4.20 Farmer's Gamble.

DOUBLE: Danny Kirwan and Sonning.