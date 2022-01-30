Monday Tips

Hecouldbetheone is Nick Robson's best bet for Monday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Gary Moore is often the man to follow at Plumpton and Hecouldbetheone looks capable of defying a penalty in the Southern Events Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old failed to win in two point-to-points in Ireland - but struck on his debut for Moore at Fontwell, another happy hunting ground for the trainer. He looked a cut above his rivals that day, but naturally life was going to get tougher.

Moore sent him to Newbury for his second start a month later and while he ran with great credit to finish second, giving weight away all round, he well and truly caught a tartar in the shape of Nicky Henderson's Walking On Air who is a smart one headed for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Hecouldbetheone has no such grand plans, but it was still a decent effort finishing second, albeit 13 lengths in arrears, and he beat some nice prospects comfortably enough. Back down in grade he is once again giving away weight, but there is unlikely to be anything remotely near the class of Walking On Air in this contest.

Moore could already be on the mark by then through Dirham Emirati in the Buy The Plumpton History Book Now Maiden Hurdle.

He was sent off an short-priced favourite for his hurdling debut at Kempton, but came up against Milton Harris' useful Silver Shade.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

As can so often happen for a horse used to racing on the Flat, Dirham Emirati was keen in the early stages and that told in the straight as he lost second close home.

While he only had five outings on the level, he reached a rating of 78 and given he jumped fine on his debut, a race like this should be a formality.

Time is likely to show Kerry Lee's Black Poppy faced a very stiff task last time out and he should find things a little easier in the Royal Equestrian Bedding Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Hereford.

Having finished fourth behind Henderson's Balco Coastal on his previous outing it was another Seven Barrows inmate in Broomfield Burg who proved too good on Boxing Day.

Given he is one of the favourites for the Betfair Hurdle it is not surprising Black Poppy was beaten 10 lengths, even in receipt of 5lb, but a mark of 108 makes him of significant interest on his handicap debut.

Prince Escalus can come out on top in the Manor Elite Horseboxes Handicap Chase.

He has placed on each of his two starts for the Jonjo O'Neill team so far, most recently being beaten just a short head at Wetherby in October, with the third-placed horse subsequently franking the form.

Decent ground appears key to this contender and with conditions on the better side at Hereford, O'Neill's patience can pay dividends.

Chim Chimney ran with a great deal of promise on his debut and can go one better in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Already four and gelded, he has clearly had issues but his connections obviously knew he possessed ability and they look like being rewarded.

By the Guineas winner Cockney Rebel, he is also owned by Phil Cunningham just like the Classic victor, and trainer Richard Spencer has proven on more than one occasion that given the tools he can mix it with the big players.

Chim Chimney was second to Raajil at the first attempt and it looks a matter of time before he opens his account.

SELECTIONS:

HEREFORD: 1.00 Black Poppy, 1.30 Perryville, 2.00 Switch Hitter, 2.30 Kauto The King, 3.00 Prince Escalus, 3.30 Stratagem, 4.00 Sweet Auburn.

PLUMPTON: 1.40 Dirham Emirati, 2.10 Guguss Collonges, 2.40 HECOULDBETHEONE (NAP), 3.10 Minella Buster, 3.40 Rose Of Aghaboe, 4.10 Hey Bob.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.20 Kilcruit, 1.50 Doctor Churchill, 2.20 Eyre Square, 2.50 Classic Getaway, 3.20 Bold Getaway, 3.50 Memory Of Youth, 4.20 Colwinston.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Lincoln Dream, 5.00 Chipiron, 5.30 Isola Rossa, 6.00 Denzil's Laughing, 6.30 Mashkuur, 7.00 Chim Chimney, 7.30 Vape.

DOUBLE: Hecouldbetheone and Chim Chimney.