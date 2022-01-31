Tuesday Tips

Ri Na Farraige is Ashley Iveson's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Ri Na Farraige can make it back-to-back bumper victories at Newcastle in the Quinnbet Open National Hunt Flat Race.

When Richard Fahey picked up this son of multiple Group One-winning miler Dawn Approach as a yearling for €30,000, it is fair to say he did not expect him to make his debut in a bumper as a five-year-old.

Given his dam, Shivaree, did most of her racing over sprint trips, Fahey will have been hoping his charge would make up into a useful Flat performer, but he has clearly taken plenty of time.

The Musley Bank handler justifiably had doubts about whether Ri Na Farraige would stay the two-mile distance a fortnight ago, but he did so and won in some style.

Admittedly the pedestrian early gallop was always going to suit a horse with his pedigree, but it was still hard not to be impressed by the way he swept clear with the minimum of fuss.

It is no surprise Fahey has brought him back to the same course and distance - and if he can double his tally, it will be interesting to see where he heads next.

Onward Route is a big player in the Quinncasino Novices' Hurdle.

Having been placed in seven of his first eight starts, the Yeats gelding was sent off favourite to make a successful return from 11 months off the track here two weeks ago.

He looked the most likely winner rounding the home turn, but shaped as though needing the run as he faded in the straight and once again had to make do with minor honours.

That run will have blown away a few cobwebs and with title-chasing Brian Hughes again in the saddle, an improved performance is anticipated.

Half Track looks the answer to the quinnbet.com Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Placed on his first two starts over obstacles, Nick Alexander's charge made it third time lucky with a narrow verdict at Ayr last month.

That form looks particularly strong for the grade, with runner-up Nells Son since finishing a creditable fourth behind Jonbon at Haydock and the third, Green Vault, subsequently bolting up twice.

Half Track enters the handicap arena on a mark of 115, which looks more than workable.

Pageant Material can follow up her course victory four months ago with another winning performance back at Ffos Las for the Dunraven Group Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

The Evan Williams-trained five-year-old got off the mark over jumps at the third attempt with a game effort to see off Nikolayeva by two and three-quarter lengths.

As she was putting in her best work at the end of the two miles, the step back up to two and a half should not inconvenience her.

Natty Night looked a decent acquisition for the Venetia Williams stable when scoring at Taunton and can confirm the point in the Trevor Gregory - Sion Hine Handicap Hurdle.

The Nathaniel gelding was bought for 55,000 guineas at the sales after winning twice on the Flat for William Muir and looks a decent purchase judged on his recent victory.

Leading two out, the six-year-old justified favouritism with a one-and-a-half-length verdict over Mister Splash in a 14-runner maiden hurdle. That was his second try over obstacles so there should be more improvement to come.

Storm Asset can avenge a narrow defeat at Wolverhampton last week by getting his head in front in the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Handicap over the same seven furlongs.

Michael Wigham's three-year-old looked like adding to his Lingfield victory on his previous start when he took up the running over a furlong out only to be collared close home.

The Postponed gelding had to settle for third spot, a length behind the winner Guitar. If he is ridden with a little more restraint this time, Storm Asset regain winning ways.

SELECTIONS:

FFOS LAS: 1.20 Rock Of Fame, 1.50 To Be Sure, 2.20 File Illico, 2.50 Natty Night, 3.20 Mr Katanga, 3.50 Pageant Material, 4.20 Tahmuras.

LIMERICK: 1.10 Free Nelson, 1.40 Quarry Girl, 2.10 Golden Glen, 2.40 La Prima Donna, 3.10 State Man, 3.40 Global Mayhem, 4.10 Fair Minded, 4.40 Saylavee.

NEWCASTLE: 12.20 RI NA FARRAIGE (NAP), 12.55 Goodtimes Badtimes, 1.30 Onward Route, 2.00 Sounds Russian, 2.30 Dedanser, 3.00 Edmond Dantes, 3.30 Millarville, 4.00 Half Track.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Griggy, 5.20 King Of War, 5.50 Pink Jazz, 6.20 Tipperary Tiger, 6.50 Storm Asset, 7.20 Equally Fast, 7.50 Golden Sands.

DOUBLE: Ri Na Farraige and Onward Route.