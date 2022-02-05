Sunday Tips

Wakool is Nick Robson's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Wakool can continue his progression for Nick Alexander by winning the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh.

The six-year-old has looked a completely different proposition since being stepped up to three miles and there is no sign of the handicapper getting a hold of him just yet.

He looked little more than an average type last season, running with credit in low-grade handicaps but held over two and a half miles.

Stepped up to two-and-three-quarter miles he pushed Sidi Ismael close at Kelso and although at the time that form did not look anything special, that one is now rated 135 over fences having made giant strides for David Pipe this season.

Alexander tried Wakool over three miles at Perth in May, where he won off of mark of just 103 - and while he was beaten on good ground back there in June, he has since ratted off a three-timer with two victories at Musselburgh and one at Ayr.

Now rated 131, he is up against a different calibre of opposition and even though the ground will be quicker than ideal, every effort will be made to make sure it is safe for the Edinburgh track's showpiece meeting.

Alexander may already be on the mark as his Broadway Joe holds excellent claims in the Bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase.

Having won his first three races over fences, he was brushed aside by Donald McCain's Mackenberg last time out.

There was no disgrace in that, though, as the winner is more the useful and Broadway Joe was running off a mark 10lb higher than for his previous win on ground possibly softer than ideal.

He might just be one of those better off carrying a big weight against inferior rivals.

Tranquil Night is expected to make it back-to-back wins at Kempton in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Novice Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's youngster was not beaten far into fourth place on his racecourse debut at Yarmouth in October, despite running green and looking at little awkward at times.

He was swiftly gelded and fitted with a hood for his second start here last month and raised his game to register an all-the-way victory.

With further progress anticipated, he should be capable of defying a penalty.

The Rod Millman-trained Prince Of Harts can also supplement a recent course success in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

The combination of a drop in trip and more forceful tactics did the trick for the son of Dalakhani as he dominated from the front here 11 days ago - his first win since last summer.

A 3lb rise might not be enough to stop him making it a quick double if he is in a similar mood.

There is plenty of Grade One action at Leopardstown, where Galopin Des Champs will be widely expected to follow up his sparkling debut over fences in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase.

Trained by Willie Mullins, he made giant strides last season, progressing from winning the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham to a Grade One at Punchestown.

It is very rare to see a horse jump like he did first time out over fences and as he is only six, the sky really is the limit.

There are very few British contenders over the two days, but Paul Nicholls is doing his bit and can be rewarded with a victory for Greaneteen in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

While the tables have been turned this time, with Chacun Pour Soi holding home advantage, he does appear to be a flat track bully and despite being rated 10lb superior, Greaneteen will bounce off the good ground and make the favourite pull out all the stops.

It is impossible to look beyond Honeysuckle in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle, with the mare looking to face a straightforward task in her bid for a third win in the Grade One feature.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 1.40 Aphelios, 2.15 The Blue Bower, 2.50 Tranquil Night, 3.25 Prince Of Harts, 4.00 La Tihaty, 4.30 Dingle.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.45 Brides Hill, 1.20 Galopin Des Champs, 1.50 Greaneteen, 2.25 Fakir D'alene, 3.00 Honeysuckle, 3.35 Sir Gerhard, 4.10 Cask Mate, 4.40 Bellatior.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.00 Broadway Joe, 1.32 Inca Prince, 2.05 Since Day One, 2.40 WAKOOL (NAP), 3.15 Cedar Hill, 3.50 Pookie Pekan, 4.20 Zafar.

DOUBLE: Wakool and Broadway Joe.