Tuesday Tips

Guetapan Collonges is Keith Hamer's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Guetapan Collonges looks a good bet to register a second success over fences in the Racing TV Handicap Chase at Market Rasen.

Progressive over hurdles, the Charlie Longsdon-trained six-year-old took advantage of a below-par performance from the favourite Greyville to run out a ready 14-length winner at Wetherby last month.

He may not have beaten much on the day, but he did it in good style and his trainer thinks a bit about him.

It is highly likely there will be more to come now he tries three miles for the first time, as he is bred along the same lines as 2012 Grand National hero Neptune Collenges.

Hometown Hero has looked a difficult horse to train but connections can be rewarded with success in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Qualifier.

The seven-year-old has had just the three runs under rules over a 28-month period but the last two have come since December, suggesting his issues are behind him.

After finishing an encouraging fifth on his comeback at Uttoxeter, the Dan Skelton-trained gelding stepped up to take the runner-up spot, just two lengths behind the winner, Latitude, at Ludlow. On both occasions, Hometown Hero put in his best work at the business end of the race.

Slate House can finally return to winning form in the Taunton Kia Supporting Love Musgrove Handicap Chase.

Colin Tizzard's 10-year-old has not got his head in front since winning the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton back in December 2019 and his rating has duly dived during that barren spell from a high of 156 to his current perch of 132.

He was obviously highly tried in that period, but even dropping in class and going back over hurdles has so far failed to revive his fortunes, although Tizzard appeared to have found a useful addition when putting blinkers on for the first time recently.

While Slate House was still beaten by Killer Clown at Wincanton, his second place was the best bit of form he has shown for a while and rather handily the handicapper opted to drop him a further 2lb for that nine-and-a-half-length defeat.

Undoubtedly well treated at his best, the headgear stays on and the longer trip he faces here is another positive.

Amelia's Dance can complete a 29-day hat-trick in the Mike Morgan Electrical Services Supporting Love Musgrove Handicap Hurdle.

Robert Walford's seven-year-old mare has come alive in the last month with two comfortable victories over this extended two miles.

A 13lb rise in the handicap for those wins is unlikely to stop her from going in again.

Crossrail looks an interesting recruit in the Invest Southwest Supporting Love Musgrove Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Fergal O'Brien's seven-year-old makes her debut over jumps on the back of winning her only bumper at Worcester in May. That was a highly-promising display and she is sure to have been well-schooled ahead of her debut over timber.

Doctor Parnassus will be skinny odds for the opening Injured Jockeys Fund Novices' Hurdle after an impressive debut at Ascot last month.

Luckless in 10 Flat starts for David O'Meara, the four-year-old was quickly off the mark for Dan Skelton, coming home 10 lengths clear in the manner of a really promising individual.

He faces older rivals in this event, but his age allowance will certainly be a huge help to his chances.

Rebecca Menzies' string have been firing on all cylinders and Love Your Work can register a quickfire double in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap at Southwell.

Successful in an apprentice contest at the track on Thursday, Menzies has opted to make a swift return without a penalty in this contest, which looks a good call given the comfort with which he triumphed by two and a half lengths.

SELECTIONS:

MARKET RASEN: 1.00 Cheng Gong, 1.35 Hometown Hero, 2.10 The Cincinnati Kid, 2.45 Le Grand Lion, 3.20 GUETAPAN COLLONGES (NAP), 3.55 Bring The Action, 4.30 September Daisy.

SOUTHWELL: 5.00 Jeans Maite, 5.30 Elhafei, 6.00 Sir Maxi, 6.30 Love Your Work, 7.00 Roxzoff, 7.30 Just In Time, 8.00 Silver Dollar.

TAUNTON: 1.15 Doctor Parnassus, 1.50 Brandy Cove, 2.25 Crossrail, 3.00 Slate House, 3.35 Amelia's Dance, 4.10 Folly Gate, 4.45 Gallopade.

DOUBLE: Guetapan Collonges and Slate House.