Thursday Tips

Ashley Iveson makes Love Envoi his best Thursday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Love Envoi can maintain her unbeaten record with victory in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

A £38,000 purchase after winning a Wexford bumper for prominent point-to-point trainer Sean Doyle last spring, the Westerner mare has proved a real find for Noel Fehily Racing.

She made a successful hurdling debut for her new connections at Leicester in early December - and the runner-up, Miss Fairfax, has since won twice.

Love Envoi comfortably defied a penalty on her next start at Warwick before making it a hat-trick at Lingfield last month - readily accounting for the 123-rated Nurse Susan.

The Harry Fry-trained six-year-old faces a step up in class for this Grade Two assignment, but she has proven her suitability for testing conditions and another bold showing looks assured.

Hogan's Height is fancied to claim top honours in the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup.

Jamie Snowden's veteran got his head in front for the first time since winning the 2019 Grand Sefton over Aintree's Grand National fences when making a successful hunter chase debut at Ludlow last month.

Fitted with cheek pieces for the first time in Shropshire, Hogan's Height made the most of having his sights lowered to secure a confidence-boosting victory.

Faced with just three rivals in this prestigious contest for military amateur jockeys, Will Kellard's mount should prove hard to beat.

Dreaming Blue can make it back-to-back wins at Fontwell in the Virgin Bet Novices' Hurdle.

Bought out of Richard Fahey's yard after winning at Wolverhampton, the five-year-old was well beaten on his hurdling bow for Anthony Honeyball.

Having undergone wind surgery last summer and spent a year a off the track, he did not fare much better when switched back to the Flat earlier this winter.

But reverting to the hurdles here a few weeks ago, Dreaming Blue put in a much improved performance - jumping much better than had been in the case on his first attempt on his way to an 11-length verdict.

He clearly handles cut in the ground and this track, and this looks a good opportunity for him to double his tally over obstacles.

Interne De Sivola should make the most of a drop in class in the Virgin Bet Juvenile Hurdle.

The Nick Williams-trained gelding looked set to take high rank in this division when beating a couple of subsequent winners in Yorksea and Galah at Cheltenham in December.

He was expected to go well again on his return to the Cotswolds for a Triumph Hurdle trial last month, but raced freely and inevitably weakened to finish a long way behind the impressive Pied Piper.

Interne De Sivola certainly has enough ability to get back on the winning trail in this company if his exuberance can be harnessed.

Leicester punters are advised to put their faith in Smuggler's Blues in the Join RacingTV Now Handicap Chase.

The 10-year-old, trained by Tom George, snapped a losing run dating back almost three years at Warwick three and a half weeks ago.

The application of cheek pieces for the first time appeared to have the desired effect, with Smuggler's Blues knuckling down to reel in Dhowin on the run-in.

A 5lb hike in the weights is offset by conditional jockey Thomas Doggrell's 7lb claim, meaning he is handicapped to go close again.

Highfield Princess is the class act on show in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Fillies' Conditions Stakes - a fast-track qualifier for the All-Weather Championships.

John Quinn's admirable mare won three times in 2021, including the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Listed contest over this course and distance.

She went on to be placed at Group Three and Group Two level and rounded off her campaign by finishing a creditable sixth in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot.

Although she has to concede 3lb all round on her return, she is 15lb clear on ratings and should really be in a different class.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Porfin, 5.30 Thaki, 6.00 Trinity Girl, 6.30 Highfield Princess, 7.00 Cry Havoc, 7.30 Pips Tune, 8.00 Dark Design, 8.30 Le Reveur.

CLONMEL: 1.20 Moon Eagle, 1.55 Itwasfate, 2.30 Mr Fred Rogers, 3.05 Danegeld, 3.40 Dancing Jeremy, 4.15 Cregane Ned, 4.50 Quarry Girl.

FONTWELL: 1.27 Dreaming Blue, 2.02 Pilsdon Pen, 2.37 Galtee Mountain, 3.12 For Langy, 3.47 Interne De Sivola, 4.22 Cheque En Blanc, 4.55 French Bumper.

LEICESTER: 1.35 Out The Glen, 2.10 Smuggler's Blues, 2.45 Nickolson, 3.20 Une De La Seniere, 3.55 Royal Act, 4.30 Bingo Star.

SANDOWN: 1.10 The Grey Falco, 1.45 Somekindofstar, 2.20 LOVE ENVOI (NAP), 2.55 Hogan's Height, 3.30 Operation Manna, 4.05 Poppa Poutine, 4.40 Essential Jaco.

DOUBLE: Love Envoi and Highfield Princess.