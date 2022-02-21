Tuesday Tips

Zarzyni is Keith Hamer's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Zarzyni can make amends for an unlucky run last time to take the feature Betway Handicap at Southwell.

The David Barron-trained five-year-old was stopped at a crucial stage of his race yet finished to such good effect once in the clear that he got within half a length of the winner Tommy De Vito over six furlongs on this course.

The Siyouni gelding may well be at his peak now as that was only his second race since July. He had also finished second on his comeback run over this five furlongs in December.

Zarzyni was sent off the 9-4 favourite when last seen and can recoup losses.

Desert Lime should prove hard to beat when dropped down to plating company for the first time Betway Selling Stakes.

The four-year-old, trained by George Boughey, landed a second career success at Wolverhampton last month and can follow up despite going down to the minimum trip from six furlongs.

She has run well over five furlongs in the past so the trip should not be an issue.

Lady Sunday shaped well on her first start since having wind surgery and she can build on that to land the Free Racing On 14th March Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Taunton.

The eight-year-old, trained by Richard Mitford-Smith, had shown very little on her first four starts but looked a different proposition on her return when second of 15 behind Coronado Joe.

She hit the front a long way out and was only collared on the run-in. That was a conditional jockeys' race and is likely to be ridden differently on this occasion in a race for professional riders.

Doyannie has yet to win in 11 starts but she has demonstrated enough ability in two runs over fences to suggest she can get her head in front.

The eight-year-old mare had been off the track for 238 days when she made her chasing debut so it was understandable she faded from the second last to finish a well-beaten fourth behind Timeless Beauty.

Doyannie made a few mistakes that day but was a different animal when reappearing at Exeter last month. Her jumping was better and she lasted the course to finish a creditable second to Getmegold, beaten only two and a quarter lengths.

Jack Barber's charge can go one better in the Richard Williams Memorial Handicap Chase.

Fontana Ellissi can continue on the upgrade to land the feature race on the card, the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Handicap Hurdle.

Sam Drinkwater's six-year-old takes a step up in grade but was a good winner at Ffos Las on his latest start and is at the right end of the handicap despite going up 5lb for his length verdict over Jaunty Viking.

He looks a shrewd buy for £40,000 out of the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard at the sales in September.

Lady Tremaine can make it three wins from her last four starts in the Follow @starsports_bet On Twitter Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Donald McCain's seven-year-old opened her account over the smaller obstacles at Bangor in December and, after being defeated at Chepstow on her next start, she bounced back to form at Carlisle earlier this month.

She justified evens favouritism in good style, beating Mourne Lass by three and three-quarter lengths.

Lady Tremaine steps up a furlong to two and a half miles but she was showing no signs of stopping on Carlisle's stiff track.

SELECTIONS:

MARKET RASEN: 1.00 Alazwar, 1.35 Lady Tremaine, 2.10 Ile De Jersey, 2.45 Petit Tonnerre, 3.20 Getaway North, 3.55 Jessie Lightfoot, 4.30 Shantou's Melody.

NAVAN: 1.10 Devil's Cut, 1.45 Rock On Cassie, 2.20 Gentlemansgame, 2.55 Call Me Freddie, 3.30 Champ Royal, 4.05 Run Wild Fred, 4.40 Wishmoor, 5.15 From The Ashes.

SOUTHWELL: 5.00 Brandy Station, 5.30 Desert Lime, 6.00 ZARZYNI (NAP). 6.30 The Resdev Way, 7.00 Sid's Annie, 7.30 Pluperfect, 8.00 Gidwa.

TAUNTON: 1.20 That Ole Chestnut, 1.55 Plenty Of Time, 2.30 Jeremy The Jinn, 3.05 Esprit De Somoza, 3.40 Fontana Ellissi, 4.15 Doyannie, 4.50 Lazy Sunday.

DOUBLE: Zarzyni and Lazy Sunday.