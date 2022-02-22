Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday with the Nap running at Newcastle.

Whittle Le Woods can make amends for a slightly luckless run last time out with victory in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Handicap at Newcastle.

The four-year-old has proved a smart recruit for trainer Mick Appleby and owners The Horse Watchers, with the 20,000 guineas purchase having finished no worse than fourth in five starts so far.

That fourth came on his most recent outing last week, when he was beaten two lengths at Lingfield as he could not find a clear route through when trying to challenge at the end of seven furlongs.

His rider eased down slightly when his chance had gone, so it is perhaps better to judge him on his previous efforts in winning at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford, as well as placing second at Kempton and Newcastle.

All-weather surfaces seemingly come alike for Whittle Le Woods and he should go well again back at Gosforth Park.

Hellomydarlin could be the solution to a trappy three-runner Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Conditions Stakes.

George Boughey's charge holds a slight advantage on the ratings, with both rivals having to concede weight to this daughter of Galileo Gold.

She has just one win to her name - beating the high-class Zain Claudette on her racecourse bow in June - but Hellomydarlin has Group Three and Listed placings to her name so is clearly no slouch.

Last seen chasing home fellow Nick Bradley Racing-owned runner Honey Sweet last October, she returns fresh from a break and has plenty in her favour as she seeks a second career victory.

In contrast, Strong Power can chalk up his fourth successive victory in the Betway Handicap.

The five-year-old has been a revelation since winning a moderate handicap at Lingfield in January, turning out three days later to land a much better event from a long way out of the handicap in a fast time for the Surrey venue.

Trainer Alice Haynes then backed up again quickly, racing five days later under a double penalty which again proved no bar to success.

Strong Power has been off the track since, with Haynes stumping up 70,000 guineas to keep him in the yard when he went through the ring at the start of the month.

Now off a mark of 87, Strong Power will have to post a personal best to triumph, but that does not look an unreasonable expectation.

Sip And Smile can make it a double for Boughey in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

Winner of both his starts to date, this Acclamation colt showed a fine attitude to prevail by a head on his latest start and an opening mark of 80 might underestimate his abilities a touch.

Dingo Dollar returns to action in the Virgin Bet Veterans' Handicap Chase at Doncaster.

The 10-year-old has not run since chasing home Aye Right in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November, being beaten just under 10 lengths in third in what proved to be a decent renewal.

Aye Right has since finished a fine third in the Cotswold Chase while second-placed Good Boy Bobby won the Rowland Meyrick, giving the form some weight.

Dingo Dollar raced off a mark of 149 that day and the handicapper has seen fit to ease him by 1lb for the run, with a drop in class here also helping his chance.

I K Brunel is the pick at Ludlow as he contests the His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

Last seen winning at Newbury in November, Olly Murphy's charge is having just his fifth outing over fences here and could have plenty more improvement still to come in the chasing sphere.

DONCASTER: 1.42 Cartonne, 2.15 Message Personnel, 2.50 Lord Accord, 3.25 Dingo Dollar, 4.00 Mr Washington, 4.35 Dolphin Square, 5.10 Spectacular Genius.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Proclaimer, 6.00 Port Noir, 6.30 Latent Heat, 7.00 Tyger Bay, 7.30 Sip And Smile, 8.00 Thundersquall, 8.30 Enfranchise.

LUDLOW: 1.50 El Patron, 2.25 Deja Vue, 3.00 Mr Grey Sky, 3.35 I K Brunel, 4.10 Steinkraus, 4.45 Majestic Merlin, 5.20 Pulling Stumps.

NEWCASTLE: 1.30 Socially Shady, 2.00 Greek Flame, 2.35 Hellomydarlin, 3.10 Strong Power, 3.45 WHITTLE LE WOODS (NAP), 4.20 Anthem National.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.00 Queens Brook, 1.35 Walnut Beach, 2.05 The Waltzer, 2.40 My Immortal, 3.15 Good As Hell, 3.50 Aqua Court, 4.25 Springfield Lodge, 5.00 Hurricane Muse.

DOUBLE: Whittle Le Woods and Dingo Dollar.