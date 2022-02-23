Thursday Tips

Nick Grant has a tip for every race on Thursday.

Night On Earth has solid claims in the Betway Handicap at Southwell.

The Mick Appleby-trained four-year-old did little wrong at Wolverhampton on his latest start, where he just had the misfortune to bump into Existent - a horse who has thrived since joining Stuart Williams.

Taking a keen hold in front, he had no answer when Existent engaged top gear but he had the others beaten.

This represents a drop in class and given he is only 1lb above his last winning mark, it makes sense to keep him very much onside.

Chase The Dollar can cash in with victory in the Betyourway At Betway Handicap.

He is finding his best form again after his move to David Loughnane and won with plenty in hand here the other day.

Soon tracking the leader, Rossa Ryan's mount was still cantering turning in and powered on for an eased-down five-and-a-half-length success.

The Frankel gelding has a 5lb penalty to deal with, but it will be disappointing if he is not up to it in his current mood.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Noman returns from a length absence in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Handicap at Newcastle.

It looked like a mile and a quarter stretched his stamina when winning under a penalty at Ayr in April - beating the now leading Triumph Hurdle contender Doctor Parnassus.

Seen just three times but not since then, he has been gelded and there seems little reason for an outfit like Al Shaqab to keep him in training at four unless they feel there are some decent prizes to be won at some stage.

Twoshotsoftequila can provide local trainer Rebecca Menzies with another winner at Sedgefield in the All Weather Surfaces Carpet Gallop Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old opened his account with a clear-cut victory at the County Durham circuit on Boxing Day and was well fancied to follow up at Newcastle last month.

Twoshotsoftequila was ultimately second best at Gosforth Park, but the winner Kihavah has since landed a strong novice prize at Musselburgh and is rated in the mid-120s.

The handicapper left the Menzies runner's mark unchanged at 107 after his latest effort and he is capable of winning from that perch.

Golden Boy Grey suffered a short-priced reverse on his latest appearance at Leicester, but can reward those who keep the faith in the Visit racingtv.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Huntingdon.

A decisive winner at Taunton early in the new year, the Gary Moore-trained gelding was odds-on to follow up a month ago, but was beaten into second by Xcitations.

While it was disappointing Golden Boy Grey was beaten, the winner was also victorious on his previous start and Moore's charge may not have been as well suited by the prevailing good ground.

Returning to more demanding conditions, an improved performance is anticipated.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 William Cody, 1.35 Quickbuck, 2.10 Manucci, 2.45 Golden Boy Grey, 3.20 Galante De Romay, 3.55 Lord Sparky.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Love Your Work, 6.00 Fast And Loose, 6.30 Blazing Hot, 7.00 Noman, 7.30 Judy's Park, 8.00 Joshua R.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.45 Cartonne, 2.20 Powerful Position, 2.55 Twoshotsoftequila, 3.30 Cool Country, 4.05 Atomic Angel, 4.40 Roxyfet, 5.10 Minella Charmer.

SOUTHWELL: 12.52 Amelia R, 1.27 Intervention, 2.02 Criollo, 2.37 Ebtsama, 3.12 Tipperary Tiger, 3.47 NIGHT ON EARTH (NAP), 4.22 Bluella, 4.57 Chase The Dollar.

THURLES: 1.55 Minella Melody, 2.30 Sil Ver Klass, 3.05 Johngus, 3.40 Berkshire Royal, 4.15 Franciscan Rock, 4.50 Corey Lord, 5.20 Brookline.

DOUBLE: Night On Earth and Chase The Dollar.