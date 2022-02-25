Saturday Tips

Nick Robson makes Fancy Man his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Richard Hannon's Fancy Man can cause an upset in the Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield.

Without a doubt this is the classiest renewal of the 10-furlong contest for many a year, with two genuine Group One performers in contention.

They are Lord North, a scintillating winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2020, and Alenquer, last seen running in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and second in the Juddmonte International to Mishriff.

However, all-weather racing is a different tempo to that on turf, especially at Lingfield with its short straight where runners tend to need to know how to slingshot off the home bend.

Step forward Fancy Man, who actually beat Alenquer in a Listed race at two but never quite lived up to Hannon's belief in him last year.

Fancy Man finally looked like he was getting it together at the end of last season when second in a couple of Group Threes, and he signed off for the year winning a conditions race at Lingfield over a mile and a half.

That was probably all about seeing if he took to the track as when he reappeared in the Winter Derby Trial he looked a completely different proposition, whizzing around the beds and winning comfortably.

While Fancy Man would be a big price to beat the big two on turf, he can make his race fitness tell to claim a notable victory.

Only six go to post in the Betway Hever Stakes, although not for the first time it is a classy affair even with a small field.

Lord Riddiford, Exalted Angel, Tone The Barrone and Mondammej set a good standard, but a chance is taking on the rapidly-improving Strong Power.

Alice Haynes' sprinter was running in handicaps off a mark of just 65 at Southwell on New Year's Day, and he was beaten.

That left him with the best part of 40lb to make up on the horses mentioned above - yet three wins later and he has halved that deficit.

This represents an enormous step up in class but he remains unexposed and is worth following until we know his ceiling.

Passionova was second in a Listed race on the grass in the summer might even be better on the all-weather.

Very impressive when breaking her maiden at the track this time last year, George Baker's charge can go well in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap.

The quality jumps action comes from Kempton where Our Power is set to provide Sam Thomas with another notable success in the Coral Trophy.

Thomas has made giant strides this season after a slow start to his training career, but a Welsh National win and a high-profile Saturday double at Ascot have helped get his name out there.

Our Power has won two of his last three and while he possibly idled a bit on hitting the front last time out, that showed there was plenty left to suggest this step up to three miles is a good move. He looks unexposed.

Knight Salute sets the standard in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle but the dogs have been barking about the Paul Nicholls newcomer Pleasant Man for some time.

Decent on the Flat for Roger Charlton, he has been nibbled at in the Triumph Hurdle market in recent weeks.

Donald McCain's Minella Drama was not sharp enough to keep tabs on Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown but up in trip at Haydock last time out he found life much easier.

That may not have been the strongest Grade Two but he is a rock-solid performer who knows how to win and he arguably sets the standard in the Coral Pendil Novices' Chase.

Court Master can provide Michael Scudamore with a second victory in the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

In 2017 Mysteree did the business for the yard and Court Master looks a similar type.

He arrives having won last time out at Gosforth Park and the ground drying up should help him stay the extreme distance.

Eclair D'Ainay just got collared in a good race at Lingfield last time out and compensation awaits in Chepstow's Pertemps Commercial Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 12.35 Marco Island, 1.08 Hacker Des Places, 1.43 Found On, 2.18 Ask For Glory, 2.53 Eclair D'Ainay, 3.28 Ivilnoble, 4.00 Bretney, 4.35 With Poise.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.00 Icare Allen, 2.33 Camino Rock, 3.08 Enniskerry, 3.43 Memory Of Youth, 4.18 Escaria Ten, 4.50 Getabay, 5.25 Bellaney Lord.

KEMPTON: 1.15 Patroclus, 1.50 Pleasant Man, 2.25 Minella Drama, 3.00 Shallwehaveonemore, 3.37 Our Power, 4.10 Flashing Glance, 4.45 Onewayortother.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Vorashann, 1.30 Strong Power, 2.05 FANCY MAN (NAP), 2.40 Passionova, 3.10 Asadjumeirah, 3.45 Crush And Run, 4.20 King Of Time, 4.55 Sea Of Charm.

NEWCASTLE: 1.35 Barrichello, 2.10 Black Pirate, 2.45 So They Say, 3.15 Court Master, 3.50 Soft Risk, 4.25 Do Your Job, 5.00 Tommaso.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.40 Belt Buckle, 5.15 Boulivar, 5.45 Cinzento, 6.15 Dalby Forest, 6.45 Aramis Grey, 7.15 Kodi Gold, 7.45 He's Our Star, 8.15 Mr Dib Dab.

DOUBLE: Fancy Man and Our Power.