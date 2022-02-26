Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Paul Nicholls may not yet be back in his usual flying form, but his horses have been running a bit better of late and both Gelino Bello and Monmiral can continue the resurgence with victory at Fontwell.

The Ditcheat handler has made no secret of his stable's recent tough patch, but he is back at a reasonable 18 per cent strike rate now so perhaps his horses are now back on the up.

Gelino Bello certainly has plenty in his favour as he tackles the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old had some decent bumper form and looked one to follow when making a winning debut over hurdles at Aintree back in October in a race that has produced a handful of subsequent winners.

Beaten by Blazing Khal in two Grade Twos at Cheltenham after that, Nicholls opted to move to handicap company for the ultra-competitive Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last month where his fourth off a mark of 138 was a decent effort given his inexperience.

Back in novice company, he is at a weight advantage and will enjoy moving back slightly in trip to two miles and three furlongs as well.

Monmiral lines up in the feature National Spirit Hurdle after disappointing on his only start so far this term.

Held in some regard and unbeaten in four juvenile outings, culminating in victory over Adagio in an Aintree Grade One, Monmiral was fancied to make an immediate impact in his first full season as he was sent off second-favourite for the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in November.

However, he was under pressure from some way out and eventually dropped away to be beaten over 16 lengths by dead-heaters Epatane and Not So Sleepy.

It later transpired Monmiral had finished lame and after being given time to recover, Nicholls has been upbeat in his reports and this could be a perfect prep for Aintree.

Jett is the pick in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Open Hunters' Chase for Robert and Sam Waley-Cohen.

A classy performer in his pomp for Jessica Harrington, Jett turned in a fair effort when third to Two For Gold at Doncaster in December before departing Olly Murphy's team to join Waley-Cohen senior.

He made a super start in the hunter chase sphere when hacking up by 24 lengths at Kelso and while Nicholls' Shantou Flyer is a worthy adversary, preference is for this in-form runner.

Gemirande can open his account for the season in Hereford's Manor Elite Horseboxes Handicap Chase.

Trained by Venetia Williams, Gemirande has had to settle for second and third in two starts so far this term, but he has shown a degree of promise on both occasions.

A winner over fences in France before joining Williams, Gemirande has raced keenly in his outings and then paid for his exertions late on. His mark of 116 still offers hope, though.

Hellfire Princess looked very useful in winning a bumper on her debut here last month and Kerry Lee has wasted no time in embarking over obstacles in the Cazoo Mares' Maiden Hurdle.

She looked under pressure at one stage in victory, but she found another gear in the straight and eventually came home a two-and-a-half-length winner with seemingly a bit left in the locker.

FONTWELL: 1.50 Nassalam, 2.20 Concrete King, 2.50 Monmiral, 3.20 GELINO BELLO (NAP), 3.50 Del Duque, 4.20 Jett, 4.50 Mount South.

HEREFORD: 1.40 Hellfire Princess, 2.10 The Street, 2.40 Gemirande, 3.10 Valadom, 3.40 Mr Mantilla, 4.10 Sweet Spirit, 4.40 Walkinthewoods, 5.10 Donaire.

NAAS: 2.00 Cash Back, 2.30 Gevrey, 3.00 Ha D'Or, 3.30 Magic Word, 4.00 Devil's Cut, 4.30 Bring On The Night, 5.00 Cosa Ban, 5.30 Sandor Clegane.

DOUBLE: Gelino Bello and Nassalam.