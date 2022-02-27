Monday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Masked Crusader her best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Masked Crusader made an encouraging start for his new team at Carlisle and can take another step forward back at the Cumbrian venue.

The six-year-old was placed in a Punchestown bumper and an Irish point to point before being snapped up by current connections and making his British bow in early February.

He was unfortunate to bump into an odds-on favourite on that occasion, with Git Maker proving just over three lengths too good, but trainer Donald McCain must have been delighted by such a promising start.

Masked Crusader seems certain to stay further than this two miles and a furlong in time, but he looked sharp enough over course and distance previously to suggest the Watch Irish Racing On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle is a decent stepping stone to better things.

Emmet Mullins sends Rightplacerightime across the Irish Sea for the Introducing Racing TV Novices' Limited Handicap Chase and the hint should be taken.

The seven-year-old was last seen finishing second in an ultra-competitive handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he is back over the bigger obstacles this time.

Winner of one of his four previous chase outings, Rightplacerightime appears effective under both codes and with a clutch of Cheltenham Festival entries to his name - both over fences and hurdles - he is an eyecatching contender.

En Meme Temps can open his account over fences in the Carlisle Racecourse Novices' Handicap Chase.

Phil Kirby's charge was no great shakes over hurdles, winning one of 17 runs, but he has been placed on each of his three chase stats so far.

His last outing when a well-beaten third was a bit disappointing after his two previous seconds, but a lost shoe possibly did not help his cause and he can be given another chance.

Un Prophete seems to have struck up a nice partnership with Ned Fox and the duo can complete a quickfire double in the Howden Sport And Equine Insurance Conditional Jockeys Handicap Chase.

Venetia Williams' charge found plenty for Fox to win a veterans' conditional event at Fontwell by 18 lengths on his return from a break and he must defy an 8lb leap in the ratings for that success if he is triumph here.

However, the 11-year-old was a ready victor and could have the required extra in reserve.

Malinas Island should be able to augment his already impressive 50 per cent strike rate this season with victory in the Global Herbs Supporting Equine Athletes Handicap Hurdle.

Well beaten at Ffos Las on his seasonal return, he then struck gold at Lingfield in November before having to settle for second turned out again relatively quickly at Market Rasen.

Given a 56-day break by Neil Mulholland to get over those exertions, Malinas Island then returned with a win at Wetherby at the end of January, keeping on strongly to win by three and a quarter lengths over three miles.

He edges up another furlong here that should not be a problem.

Cityjet made a good start for Martyn Meade on his only juvenile run and can hit the ground running this year in the Betway Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

He found only the more experienced Aasser too good at Dunstall Park in December, having to make up plenty of ground after a tardy start and looking one for the notebook after closing to within a length despite his greenness.

Shabs was found wanting by a nose on his most recent Wolverhampton run but compensation awaits in the Dunstall Park Handicap.

The three-year-old was only denied on the line, with daylight back to the third, and the narrow margin has seen the handicapper leave him on an unchanged mark.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.00 Battle Of Wills, 1.35 Rightplacerightime, 2.10 MASKED CRUSADER (NAP), 2.45 Ard Chros, 3.20 Skyhill, 3.55 Gamesters Icon, 4.30 En Meme Temps.

PLUMPTON: 1.50 High Tech, 2.25 Un Prophete, 3.00 Malinas Island, 3.35 Flaminger, 4.10 Rock On Rita, 4.45 Ebonello.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Smokey Malone, 5.30 Cuban Breeze, 6.00 Fair And Square, 6.30 Cityjet, 7.00 Ask Peter, 7.30 Rockinovertheworld, 8.00 Shabs, 8.30 Million Reasons.

DOUBLE: Masked Crusader and Rightplacerightime.