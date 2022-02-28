Tuesday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Mackenberg her best Tuesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Mackenberg has has made a fine start to his career over fences and can make it three from three in the Racing TV Club Day Today Novices' Chase at Catterick.

The seven-year-old was no slouch in bumper and hurdles company, either, winning two of three starts in National Hunt Flat races before adding two victories in eight spins over timber. But he has exceeded those achievements already over fences.

He had a wind operation back in November after a couple of hurdle runs and surgery has seemingly had the desired effect as he made an immediate impact on his return, landing a decent event at Musselburgh in early January.

While Donald McCain's charge was a bit novicey at one or two obstacles, he could be called the winner a fair distance out and eventually came home five lengths clear of Broadway Joe, who was seeking a four-timer.

Sent to Carlisle for a novice handicap after that, Mackenberg again did not jump perfectly and while a mistake from the favourite that day put paid to his chance, McCain's runner deserved plenty of credit for an eventual 11-length beating of Cornerstone Lad, who is again in opposition.

The Jukebox Jury gelding looks a progressive individual and can take another step forward.

Kopa Kilana embarks over obstacles in the Racing TV Maiden Hurdle after winning his bumper at Musselburgh in October.

He had subsequent hurdles winner Ginger Mail beaten a length in second on that occasion, proving game in front in what was a steadily run affair.

Rebecca Menzies' charge is smart enough to strike at the first time of asking on his jumping bow in the Racing TV Maiden Hurdle.

Dash Full Of Cash can deservedly open his account in the opening Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Novices' Handicap Chase at Leicester.

Runner-up in a point-to-point last spring for Chris Barber, the five-year-old was subsequently snapped up by Lucy Wadham for £45,000.

The Milan gelding has been placed twice over hurdles since, most recently chasing home the smart Ree Okka at Kempton last month.

Dash Full Of Cash looks the type to do better now sent chasing and an opening mark of 111 may underestimate his potential.

Venturous shocked his rivals at Newcastle last time and can double up back at Gosforth Park in the Betway Conditions Stakes.

The nine-year-old was a top performer last winter, winning four times on the all-weather and finishing a creditable fifth on Finals Day in the sprint division.

Those exploits saw his rating rise to 105 from 91, but he did not prove quite so effective on the turf during the summer, with a win at York his only success.

He failed to fire first time up at Wolverhampton in November, but with that run under his belt, he triumphed as a 25-1 shot in fast-track qualifier.

Equally as capable over six furlongs, Venturous can go in again for David Barron.

War Defender is another runner going for back-to-back Newcastle victories in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of AWC Handicap.

He made full use of a 9lb drop from his last winning mark when holding on by a neck after racing prominently over a mile.

Tim Easterby stays at that trip and a 3lb rise should be within the gelding's compass.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.00 Zamond, 1.30 MACKENBERG (NAP), 2.05 Da Vinci Hand, 2.40 Kopa Kilana, 3.15 The Dubai Way, 3.50 Lady Bowes.

LEICESTER: 1.50 Dash Full Of Cash, 2.25 Legendary Rhythm, 3.00 Oscars Leader, 3.35 Dawn Raider, 4.05 Pure Vision, 4.35 Rebel Dawn Rising.

NEWCASTLE: 4.50 Kabuto, 5.20 Broken Rifle, 5.55 Purple Power, 6.30 War Defender, 7.00 Venturous, 7.30 Tathmeen.

DOUBLE: Mackenberg and Venturous.