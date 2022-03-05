Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a bet for every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Mattie Ross can get off the mark over obstacles at the first time of asking as she tackles the Racing TV Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The six-year-old did not make the best start to her career when a well-beaten ninth behind the classy Ocean Wind back in 2019, but after a prolonged absence and a move from Alan King's yard to the care of Richard Phillips, this nicely-bred mare has seemingly found her groove.

Beaten just over four lengths on her return from 559 days off the track in May last year, she again had to settle for second at Southwell the following month before finally opening her account at Newton Abbot in July.

Soft ground certainly seemed to suit, which is a positive given recent rain, and while she has been off the track since, she has already proven she can post a decent effort on the back off a long break.

This is not the strongest race ever run and Mattie Ross can take advantage.

Venetia Williams has expressed concerns over the well-being of her string in recent days, but Chambard can give the team a lift in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

He has struck up a fine rapport with 7lb-claiming amateur Lucy Turner, notching two wide-margin wins at Exeter and Fontwell as well as a couple of seconds in her capable hands.

Chambard has been hiked 7lb for his most recent win at Fontwell, but there is every chance of more to come in a fairly weak three-horse event.

Now Is The Winter turned in an awkward round of jumping when second last time out, so if he can pull it together on this occasion, the second division of the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle looks eminently winnable.

He failed to find any kind of rhythm for Lilly Pinchin at Sedgefield last month but stayed on to be beaten three and a half lengths, with his revised mark of 75 still looking fair.

On what is a very low-key Sunday, Midnight Mary can take a leading role at Sedgefield in the vickers.bet And LHS Champion Racing Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old is on a roll for Stuart Edmunds having won three of her four outings so far this term and she arrives in County Durham seeking a hat-trick.

She kicked off her campaign with victory at Doncaster from a mark of 94 in December and while well beaten off a 4lb higher perch the next time, she showed that run to be all wrong when regaining the winning thread at Fakenham.

Midnight Mary returned to that track to add another win, this time hanging on by a neck after making all and sticking to her task resolutely in a prolonged battle with the runner up.

She has clearly made some headway this term and can defy another 2lb rise.

Morningside posted a fair effort on his return from a lay off when second at Kelso last month.

Off the course for 243 days, he was well supported but found Upandatit too strong in going down by three and a half lengths.

Sandy Forster's runner can be expected to take a step forward for the run, so he is one to bear in mind for the In Memory Of Ian Vickers Handicap Chase.

HUNTINGDON: 1.10 Head Law, 1.45 Chambard, 2.20 MATTIE ROSS (NAP), 2.55 Yauthym, 3.30 Crypto, 4.05 Queen Of Fame, 4.40 Now Is The Winter, 5.10 Butch.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.55 Ballykeel, 2.30 Making Country, 3.05 Vibrance, 3.40 Indie Belle, 4.15 Bythesametoken, 4.50 Fakir D'Alene, 5.20 Joshua Des Flos.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.00 Beat Box, 1.30 Where's Hector, 2.03 Morningside, 2.38 Midnight Mary, 3.13 The Paddy Pie, 3.48 Zafar, 4.23 Ashjan.

WEXFORD: 2.10 Rebel Ruler, 2.45 Laffite, 3.20 Uknowcarty, 3.55 Gjoumi, 4.30 Egality Mans, 5.00 Duchess Ravenwaves, 5.30 Three Card Brag.

DOUBLE: Mattie Ross and Midnight Mary.