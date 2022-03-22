Wednesday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

Whizz Kid showed the benefit of wind surgery when trotting up at Catterick last time and can repeat the trick in the Shropshire Homes Novices' Hurdle at Ludlow.

Dr Richard Newland's six-year-old was far too good for the opposition in North Yorkshire as he came home a facile 27-length winner from Edgar Allan Poe.

The form may not amount to much, but it was very much just what the doctor ordered after he had been trounced himself on his first run for the Worcester trainer since his move from France.

To say Whizz Kid was set a tough task on his jumping debut is putting it mildly, though, as he took on no less than Constitution Hill in the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in January.

It was not surprising he trailed home last of the five finishers, 72 lengths behind the subsequent Supreme hero, but he did at least earn £2,000 for connections. He can put more money in the coffers with a second success.

Guy will not be winning out of turn if he can get his head in front in the £22,000 Bromfield Sand And Gravel Handicap Chase.

The chestnut son of Getaway has not struck gold since recording his solitary win over fences to date in the autumn of 2020, but has been running excellent races in defeat.

He was last seen filling the runner-up spot for the third time in his last four outings when beaten a neck by Patroclus at Leicester last month and can go one better on his favoured good ground.

Tim Pat is expected to complete his hat-trick in the Tim Molony Handicap Chase at Haydock.

The six-year-old opened his account over hurdles for Donald McCain at Bangor in early February and comfortably followed up over the larger obstacles at Carlisle just over three weeks ago.

The handicapper has slapped him with an 8lb rise for that most recent triumph, but Tim Pat is clearly in rude health and can add to his tally under top conditional Theo Gillard.

McCain is also likely to be on the mark with Sacre Pierre in the preceding Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

Having contested juvenile events won by Porticello and Knight Salute earlier in the season, this four-year-old bolted up in a Sedgefield handicap last time from a perch of 113.

A 6lb rise does not look insurmountable as he bids to provide champion jockey-elect Brian Hughes with another winner in his relentless march towards the 200 mark.

Jaytee can overcome a 9lb rise in the ratings to follow up his Taunton victory earlier this month in the Gower Brewery Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ffos Las.

Ian Williams' seven-year-old put up a striking display when beating Larkbarrow Lad by four and a half lengths at the Somerset venue, confirming the promise he had shown on his fencing debut. That was at Leicester in January when he only found Prairie Town too good.

You Say Nothing is a likely winner for Christian Williams in the concluding Cazoo Handicap Chase.

It is no surprise the leading Welsh trainer has decided to turn the seven-year-old out quickly under a 7lb penalty following his 15-length demolition job at Sedgefield a week ago.

He is clearly well treated if he can replicate that performance eight days later.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 5.00 Ajax Tavern, 5.30 Fox Leicester, 6.00 Very Excellent, 6.30 Rita Levi, 7.00 Exquisite Acclaim, 7.30 Hodd's Girl, 8.00 Hot Sunset, 8.30 No Show.

FFOS LAS: 1.55 Rossbeigh Strand, 2.30 Happy Du Mesnil, 3.05 Streets Of Fire, 3.40 Dynamite Kentucky, 4.15 Jaytee, 4.50 Minnie Escape, 5.25 You Say Nothing.

HAYDOCK: 1.00 Parisencore, 1.35 Burrows Diamond, 2.10 Sacre Pierre, 2.45 Tim Pat, 3.20 Nora The Xplorer, 3.55 River Walk.

LUDLOW: 2.20 WHIZZ KID (NAP), 2.55 Hamilton Dici, 3.30 Tikitov, 4.05 Guy, 4.40 Fontana Ellissi, 5.10 Crystal Gazing, 5.40 Bletchley Castle.

DOUBLE: Whizz Kid and Guy.