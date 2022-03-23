Thursday's Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

Addosh is of real interest in the Racing TV Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Huntingdon now she has had a wind operation.

Since winning at Market Rasen in September she has failed to finish in three subsequent outings - but there was plenty of promise in all three.

In two of them she fell when travelling well while she also unseated her rider at Wetherby in a good race won by Porticello, the best British juvenile.

If her wind had been catching her out she could be way ahead of her mark still.

There are not too many runners at Huntingdon but Olly Murphy could have a good day.

Out The Glen has top-weight in the Racing TV Handicap Chase but has been consistent all year and Lewis Stones takes a handy 5lb off.

But his big hope will be No Risk Des Flos in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

Winner of his last two at Wetherby, he only just held on last time out over almost two and a half miles so it is no surprise Murphy brings him back to the minimum trip.

Because the winning margin was reduced to a neck he only went up 3lb and there is surely more to come.

Stepping up in trip looks sure to bring out even more improvement in Guetapan Collonges in the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Novices' Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

Guetapan Collonges rounded off last season with a win at this track so the long trip north is nothing to worry about and you get the impression we have not really touched the sides of his potential yet.

From the family of Grand National winner Neptune Collonges, he was always going to come into his own over a long trip which is why it was surprising he was sharp enough to win over two and a half miles over hurdles.

Two runs over that trip on good ground over fences did not see him in his best light in the autumn but on heavy ground at Wetherby in January he opened his account over fences and stepped up to three miles at Market Rasen he soon followed up.

While the ground here may be quicker than ideal, the three-and-a-quarter-mile trip will bring his stamina into play.

The rest of the card could be dominated by Donald McCain and champion-elect Brian Hughes.

Red Vision appears to have been placed well in his attempt to defy a penalty in the Free Tips On attheraces.com Novices' Hurdle, while Away At Dawn is returning from a break in the Cazoo Novices' Handicap Chase.

After saddling a double at the Cheltenham Festival it is clear Venetia Williams still has her string in rude health.

She sends Paseo to Chepstow for the Polyroof Products Handicap Chase and the six-year-old looks of interest.

This will be just his third run since leaving Oliver Sherwood and he appears to have been given every chance by the handicapper.

His fourth at Taunton was not totally devoid of promise yet he can in this off 3lb lower.

CHEPSTOW: 1.55 Henri Le Bon, 2.30 Chabichou Dupoitou, 3.01 Mr Glass, 3.31 Good And Hardy, 4.05 Paseo, 4.35 Stanley Pincombe, 5.05 Sister Saint.

CORK: 2.20 Only Sky, 2.55 Gibraltar, 3.25 Changing The Rules, 3.55 Fox Le Bel, 4.25 Nell's Well, 4.55 Mankhool, 5.25 Tara Ri.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Dr Seb, 1.30 Our Idic Boy, 2.05 Out The Glen, 2.40 ADDOSH (NAP), 3.10 No Risk Des Flos, 3.40 World Trip.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.12 Red Vision, 2.47 Away At Dawn, 3.17 Lord Torranaga, 3.47 Onenightintown, 4.17 The Very Thing, 4.47 Guetapan Collonges, 5.17 Irish Sovereign.

DOUBLE: Addosh and Guetapan Collonges.