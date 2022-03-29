Wednesday Tips

Keith Hamer has a bet for every Wednesday meeting with Alrehb his Nap selection at Lingfield.

Alrehb can notch back-to-back wins with victory in the AWC Mile Handicap at Lingfield.

The grey son of War Front is already a winner at the Surrey circuit, having confirmed debut promise when striking gold on his second and final start for Charlie Hills in September.

Alrehb changed hands for 120,000 guineas as part of the Shadwell dispersal the following month and is now in the care of Newmarket handler Kevin Philippart De Foy.

The four-year-old made an encouraging start for his new connections when runner-up at Newcastle to Tyrrhenian Sea - a horse who has won twice more since and is now rated 99.

Alrehb is forgiven a slightly disappointing run at Kempton on his next start, having lost a shoe during the race, and is better judged on his recent triumph at Wolverhampton.

He appeared well suited by the drop back to seven furlongs and was ultimately good value for the official winning margin of a neck.

Still lightly raced and open to further progress, a 2lb rise may underestimate his potential.

Alazwar is also expected to make it successive wins in the Betway Novice Stakes.

Archie Watson's Huntingdon bumper scorer was third over hurdles at Market Rasen on his penultimate outing before making a successful debut on the Flat at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago.

It was stamina that won the day at Dunstall Park, so Watson's decision to step up from an extended mile to a mile and a quarter looks a wise one.

Alazwar must concede weight all round, but should be up the task.

Solanna rates the best bet at Kempton in the racingtv.com Handicap.

The Helmet colt's first few efforts in maiden and novice company were fairly uninspiring, in truth, as was his handicap debut in the autumn.

However, he was well supported on his reappearance at Lingfield last month - and while his supporters were ultimately left counting the cost, he was only beaten two and a half lengths.

He proved that apparent confidence was not entirely misplaced over this course and distance last time - winning in the style of a horse who is capable of defying a 5lb hike.

Saigon holds obvious claims in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Novice Stakes.

A son of Frankel out of high-class racemare Silk Sari, the four-year-old has presumably not been straightforward to train as he was gelded and underwent wind surgery before he even ran.

But Marco Botti's charge has plenty of ability judged on his debut here as he was beaten just three-quarters of a length into third by two previous winners in Seven Pockets and Figures, who dead-heated.

Saigon will not need to improve much, if at all, to open his account.

It will be interesting to see how Invictus Smart fares on his British debut at Market Rasen.

An impressive display at Fontainebleau in November prompted prominent owner Robert Waley-Cohen to go to £200,000 to secure his services at the Goffs sale at Yorton a few days later.

He will encounter much quicker conditions in Lincolnshire, but it will nevertheless be disappointing if he is unable to make a successful start on these shores.

Esprit De Somoza can defy a hefty weight in the Crs Building Supplies Ltd Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

The Jane Williams-trained eight-year-old has already won at this venue and was last seen claiming a fifth career victory at Stratford.

His mark has been raised to 122, but he is not badly treated on the pick of his form and should prove hard to beat.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 5.00 Ocean Cloud, 5.30 Pluperfect, 6.00 Jackmeister Rudi, 6.30 Solanna, 7.00 Saigon, 7.30 To The Bar, 8.00 Savoy Brown, 8.30 Toybox.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 English Spirit, 1.30 Smart Connection, 2.00 Alazwar, 2.35 Rainbow Mirage, 3.10 ALREHB (NAP), 3.45 Giewont.

MARKET RASEN: 1.45 Invictus Smart, 2.20 Monfass, 2.55 Made For You, 3.30 A Distant Place, 4.05 Massini Man, 4.40 Onchan.

WINCANTON: 2.10 Salley Gardens, 2.45 Askinvillar, 3.20 Yauthym, 3.55 Maliboo, 4.30 Esprit De Somoza, 5.05 Chalgrove.

DOUBLE: Alrehb and Saigon.