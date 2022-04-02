Sunday Tips

Orrisdale is Ashley Iveson's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at ever meeting.

Orrisdale has an obvious chance of making it back-to-back wins at Hereford in the Manor Elite Horseboxes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Jonjo O'Neill's charge won a Bangor bumper and a maiden hurdle Uttoxeter a few years ago, but it has taken him a little longer to hit the target over fences - nine attempts, to be exact.

Having been tried over various trips and in blinkers as well as cheek pieces, the eight-year-old finally came good over this course and distance at the end of January.

A combination of front-running tactics over this extended two and a half miles on decent ground appeared to the trick for Orrisdale as he jumped well and ultimately won comfortably.

With conditions once again on the quicker side, he will be hard to peg back if he in a similar mood, with a 3lb rise more than fair.

Sure Touch lost made a costly mistake at the final obstacle on his latest start but compensation awaits in the Royal Equestrian Bedding 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle.

Having his first start back after wind surgery, Sure Touch was two lengths in front when he got the last hurdle all wrong, allowing 25-1 shot Post Chaise to rally for victory by a length and a half.

It appeared his breathing operation had the desired effect and Sure Touch should now finally break his hurdles duck.

Maliboo can make a swift return pay in the Royal Equestrian Bedding Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

She hacked up by 27 lengths at Wincanton on Wednesday, barely hitting full stride as she disposed of her sole rival in a three-mile-one-furlong chase with ease.

Clearly in excellent heart and thriving on a sound surface, Maliboo can take full advantage of the fact she is rated 2lb lower over hurdles than fences and she is equally as adept in both spheres.

Gary Moore rarely leaves Plumpton without a winner and has every chance of adding to his tally with Gleno in the Hollywoodbets Appreciation For Sussex Cancer Centre Handicap Chase.

The 10-year-old has won six times since being bought out of Stuart Crawford's stable and is overdue a victory this season, having been placed three times from five attempts.

He was last seen running her three weeks ago when filling the runner-up spot behind Neil Mulholland's veteran Kansas City Chief, who went on to run with credit at the Cheltenham Festival three days later.

There does not appear to be anything of his calibre in this line-up, giving Gleno an excellent opportunity to get back on the winning trail.

Moore can also be on target with Hit The Rocks in the Global Herbs Supporting Equine Athletes Handicap Hurdle.

He found only the useful Flat performer Sword Beach too good at this track last month, being beaten a creditable length after just lacking the necessary extra gear in the finish.

Hit The Rocks jumps up in distance to two and a half miles, but that could be a positive given the way he stayed on last time.

Bourbali could the answer to the most valuable race on the card, the £16,000 Hollywoodbets Celebrates Fighters Of Cancer Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old's rating has gone up by over a stone this season following wins at Chepstow in October and Sandown in March.

There was much to like about his willing attitudes in testing conditions last time, but his form suggests he is just as capable on better ground.

The handicapper is bound to catch up with eventually, but he looks capable of bagging another win before the end of the campaign.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 2.05 Life In Colour, 2.37 War Effort, 3.12 Logo Hunter, 3.47 Polar Bear, 4.22 Magniffico, 4.57 Burren Song, 5.30 Faded Fantasy.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.15 Patsy's Honour, 1.45 So Original, 2.20 Dolcita, 2.55 Bold Emperor, 3.30 Arctic Warrior, 4.05 Ha D'or, 4.40 Two Shoe Tom, 5.15 Pink In The Park.

HEREFORD: 1.00 Big Difference, 1.35 Sure Touch, 2.10 ORRISDALE (NAP), 2.45 Maliboo, 3.20 Captain Cobajay, 3.55 South Mountain, 4.30 Bobby Socks.

PLUMPTON: 1.55 Mamluk, 2.30 Hit The Rocks, 3.05 Gleno, 3.40 Bourbali, 4.15 Wild Wilbur, 4.50 En Coeur, 5.23 Desert Fortune.

DOUBLE: Orrisdale and Bourbali.