Wednesday Tips

Trueshan is Ashley Iveson's best bet of the day and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Star stayer Trueshan is the undoubted star attraction as he makes his seasonal reappearance in the Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham.

Alan King's charge enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2021 - winning the Goodwood Cup, the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot.

The undoubted key to the six-year-old is cut in the ground, which he looks set to encounter in this Listed contest following recent rainfall in the Midlands.

A slight drop back in distance is not a major concern given he pushed the high-class Japan close in the Ormonde Stakes last spring, an effort which proved he is also perfectly capable of running well fresh.

Trueshan must concede upwards of 7lb to each of his rivals under Hollie Doyle, but has at least 12lb in hand on official ratings and his class should tell.

Mohi gets the nod in the preceding Bet At racingtv.com Conditions Stakes.

The Clive Cox-trained sprinter registered back-to-back wins at Wolverhampton in the autumn and rounded off his campaign by finishing a close-up third in a Listed event at Doncaster.

That latest effort was a career best by some way and saw his rating rise from 88 to 98, putting him right in the mix in this company.

It is interesting Cox fits the colt with cheek pieces for the first time on his comeback - and if they have the desired effect, he should make his presence felt.

State Legend can complete his hat-trick in the racingtv.com Handicap.

Down the field at Ascot on his first and only start for Hugo Palmer, the son of Churchill has fared better since being switched to the all-weather by James Ferguson.

Following two decent efforts in maiden and novice company, State Legend made a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton early in the new year and followed up at Lingfield six weeks later.

The obvious question to ask is whether he can prove as effective on turf, but he is clearly on an upward trajectory and deserves his chance.

Capuchinero rates the best bet on the first day of Catterick's Flat season.

Tom Clover's youngster shaped with abundant promise on her racecourse introduction at Newmarket in October when beaten only a length into third place.

The winner Indy Moon was subsequently tailed off in a Listed race, but the runner-up Abalone Pearl was not disgraced at the same level on her next start in France.

The 82-rated and race-fit Beluga sets a fair standard, but Capuchinero is expected to take her measure in the Visit racingtv.com Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Mahanakhon Power catches the eye as he switches codes for the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

The five-year-old has raised his game since undergoing wind surgery earlier in the year - running well over hurdles at Newcastle and Wetherby last month.

He is clearly no star, but appears in good heart at present and can provide the in-form Rebecca Menzies with another winner.

Protected Guest can win again at Lingfield in the Betway Handicap.

In 12 previous visits to the Surrey venue George Margarson's inmate has won twice and been placed on a further eight occasions.

A 1lb rise for his latest triumph at Southwell might not be enough to stop the bang-in-form seven-year-old adding to his tally.

At Kempton, Lady Clementine should take plenty of beating in the opening Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Novice Stakes.

Placed twice at this venue at the backend of last season, she appears to have been found a good opportunity to make it third time lucky on her reappearance for Andrew Balding.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.00 Twice Adaay, 1.30 Tilly The Filly, 2.05 Arrange, 2.40 Capuchinero, 3.15 Chookie Dunedin, 3.50 Mahanakhon Power, 4.20 Khurumbi.

KEMPTON: 4.55 Lady Clementine, 5.30 Ingra Tor, 6.00 Major Gatsby, 6.30 Epic Express, 7.00 Bulleit, 7.30 Rubbeldiekatz, 8.00 Lafan, 8.30 Wild Crusade.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 2.30 Above The Curve, 3.05 Boundless Ocean, 3.40 Haziya, 4.15 Raadobarg, 4.50 Grian An Tsamhra, 5.20 Mutasarref, 5.50 Run The Jewels, 6.20 Clifftop.

LINGFIELD: 1.55 Botanist, 2.25 Bang On The Bell, 3.00 Arzaak, 3.35 Protected Guest, 4.10 Three Priests, 4.40 Monet's Sunrise, 5.10 Lucayan.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.40 Barley, 2.15 State Legend, 2.50 Pepper Streak, 3.25 Mohi, 4.00 TRUESHAN (NAP), 4.30 Arthur's Realm, 5.00 Plumette.

