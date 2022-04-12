Wednesday Tips

Ashley Iveson makes Pocket The Profit his best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Native Trail is impossible to oppose in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

The Oasis Dream colt enjoyed a faultless juvenile campaign, winning each of his four starts in the Godolphin blue for Charlie Appleby.

A successful summer debut at Sandown promised plenty and he went on to land the Superlative Stakes, the National Stakes and the Dewhurst before the end of 2021.

His second Group One success proved the undulating nature of the Rowley Mile holds no fears and he is able to line up in this Group Three contest without a penalty.

Native Trail has plenty in hand on official ratings and it will be a huge surprise if he does cement his place as ante-post favourite for the 2000 Guineas with another victory.

It will be interesting to see how Bellosa fares as she is dropped back in trip by Jane Chapple-Hyam for the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

The four-year-old blitzed her rivals in the opening fillies' maiden on this card 12 months ago and proved that was no fluke when beating the boys to Listed honours here a month later.

She floundered in the mud in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and was not seen in competitive action again until finishing second to the useful Edraak at Kempton in December.

On the bare figures she has a fair bit to find as she drops back from seven to six furlongs for the first time, but she clearly likes the track and the ground will suit, so a big run is anticipated.

The best bet on the card is Pocket The Profit, who bids for a swift double in the bet365 Handicap.

While his first three efforts in novice company last season were decidedly ordinary, a gelding operation and a switch to handicaps certainly did the trick, with four successive wins in October seeing his rating climb over 20lb.

He was disappointing in his bid for the five-timer at Newcastle, but he was found to be coughing post-race, so that clearly below-par effort is readily excused.

Pocket The Profit proved there is still plenty of mileage in his mark when bolting up on his return to action at Pontefract last week and it is no surprise George Boughey turns him out eight days later under the penalty.

This is a better race, but with Ryan Moore on board he can continue on his steep upward curve.

Paul Midgley appears to have his string in excellent form at this early stage of the season and can add to his tally with Saluti at Beverley.

The eight-year-old is a previous winner on the Westwood and looked as good as ever in signing off last season with back-to-back victories.

Last week Midgley advertised the well-being of his team with a winner at Catterick and a double at Thirsk and Saluti is capable of giving weight to his rivals in the Beverley Beaker Handicap.

The hugely admirable Coole Cody can notch a fifth win at Cheltenham in the Ceres Estates Charity Silver Trophy Handicap Chase.

The Evan Williams-trained veteran proved he has lost none of his fire at the age of 11 when striking Festival gold in the Plate four weeks ago - his second big-race win at Prestbury Park this season.

Coole Cody also has a Paddy Power Gold Cup on his CV, as well as a win over hurdles, so there is no doubt he saves his best efforts for this track.

He is up to a career-high mark of 152 for his latest assignment, but should nevertheless prove hard to beat.

Call Of The Wild is on a hat-trick for Alan King in the Citipost Now Novices' Hurdle.

The Fame And Glory gelding has carried the colours of JP McManus to three victories in all, his only defeat coming at the hands of the high-class Onemorefortheroad at Stratford in October.

Since then Call Of The Wild has impressed on good ground at Kempton and soft ground at Doncaster and he looks ready for this rise in grade.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.00 Rousing Encore, 1.40 Outsmart, 2.15 Truely Aclaimed, 2.50 Saluti, 3.25 Lord Torranaga, 4.00 Tollard Royal, 4.35 Queen's Fair.

CHELTENHAM: 1.30 Mongol Emperor, 2.05 Coole Cody, 2.40 Call Of The Wild, 3.15 Brother Pat, 3.50 Captain Cattistock, 4.25 Wbee, 5.00 Lord Of Cheshire.

GOWRAN PARK: 3.40 Pearle D'or, 4.15 Alaroos, 4.50 Frank Columbo, 5.20 Arch Enemy, 5.50 Derry Lad, 6.20 Lakewood, 6.50 True Artist, 7.20 Needle Lace.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Sofia's Rock, 5.10 Name In Lights, 5.40 Tommy Tracey, 6.10 Rockstar Ronnie, 6.40 Jay Bee Why, 7.10 Twenty Twenty, 7.40 Capitaine.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Ameynah, 1.50 POCKET THE PROFIT (NAP), 2.25 I Am The Sea, 3.00 Bellosa, 3.35 Native Trail, 4.10 New London, 4.45 Damaar.

SOUTHWELL: 4.20 Diamond Rose, 4.55 Animal, 5.30 Itso Fury, 6.00 Salsada, 6.30 Honor Grey, 7.00 Our Bill's Aunt, 7.30 High Tech.

DOUBLE: Pocket The Profit and Native Trail.