Thursday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

I'm A Gambler can defy top weight in the Alan McGuiness And Robin Lunness Memorial Handicap at Beverley.

The three-year-old had a very busy first season on the track but was ultra consistent and appeared to improve with racing.

It may have taken him five attempts to get off the mark but he bumped into a couple of useful youngsters along the way, like Tolstoy and Ever Given.

When he finally did break his duck at Hamilton, he promptly went on to win next time out at Catterick under a penalty.

He cut no ice in a valuable nursery at the Ebor meeting but swiftly got back to winning ways at Hamilton off a mark of 84 before he shaped well in a £200,000 race at the St Leger meeting.

Given a bit of a break, he then ran in November back at Doncaster, his 10th outing of the season, finishing third.

Gelded over the winter, he reappears off 85 and hailing from Mark and Charlie Johnston's yard, he is unlikely to need the run.

Love Your Work looks to give the excellent Rebecca Menzies another winner in the Rapid Lad Handicap.

As Paul Mulrennan stated recently after yet another win for the stable, whether it is five-furlong sprinters or three-mile chasers, they all seem to come alike to Menzies.

Love Your Work has been in good form of late, winning or coming second on each of his last five starts.

He gets to run off a lower mark on turf but was second at Doncaster recently, proving it is certainly no barrier.

Paul Midgley has few peers when it comes to training five-furlong sprinters and James Watt looks to be up against plenty of out-of-form rivals in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap.

Fourth on his seasonal reappearance at Newcastle, he has been dropped 2lb for that which is handy and with a run under his belt, he looks the one to beat.

Dubai Hope progressed at a rate of knots last season for Saeed bin Suroor and can return to winning ways in Chelmsford's One Night Of Queen 2nd June Handicap.

She won a maiden at Wolverhampton, followed up off a mark of 77 before being beaten just half a length off a 10lb higher rating when last seen.

That was her fifth run in fairly quick succession and as her season did not get under way until mid-August, there should be more to come.

The Stuart Williams-trained Puerta De Vega bolted up last time out and can follow up in the Betsi Handicap.

Perth's good meeting continues where the best bet could be Aubis Walk in the opening William Hill Pick Your Places Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle.

Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander paid £120,000 for her after she easily won an Irish point-to-point, she would probably have won the time before, too, but ran out when short of room.

She has been sent to Nicky Richards and looks a smart prospect.

Lucy Wadham's Trincomalee loves good ground and a return to a sounder surface will suit in the South West Syndicate Handicap Hurdle at Warwick, while Paul Nicholls appears to have found Gaulois a winnable race in the Jobseekers Recruitment Services 50th Anniversary Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Taunton.

BEVERLEY: 1.20 Coraje, 1.55 James Watt, 2.30 I'M A GAMBLER (NAP), 3.05 Autumn Festival, 3.40 Love Your Work, 4.10 Poet's Dawn, 4.40 Happy.

CHELMSFORD: 4.35 Phinow, 5.05 Brunel Charm, 5.37 Dubai Hope, 6.07 Puerto De Vega, 6.37 C'Mon Kenny, 7.07 Arthur's Realm, 7.37 Lincoln Dream.

KILBEGGAN: 4.15 Frontier General, 4.45 At War, 5.15 Mullins Cross, 5.45 Little Token, 6.15 Pale Blue Dot, 6.45 Phils Choice, 7.15 Caldwell Diamond.

PERTH: 1.00 Aubis Walk, 1.30 I'm To Blame, 2.05 Gardefort, 2.40 No Risk Des Flos, 3.15 Crealion, 3.50 Arthur's Seat, 4.20 Snowy Clouds, 4.55 Durragh.

TAUNTON: 5.23 Mulberry Hill, 5.53 Balzac, 6.23 Gaulois, 6.53 Achy Breaky Heart, 7.23 You Name Him, 7.53 El Rojo Grande,.

TIPPERARY: 3.55 The Antarctic, 4.25 Laakhof, 5.00 Blind Beggar, 5.30 Artistic Choice, 6.00 Purple Gown, 6.30 Harrison Green, 7.00 Matilda With Me, 7.30 Raadobarg.

WARWICK: 1.10 Blackcauseway, 1.40 Young Buster, 2.15 Regaby, 2.50 Hyland, 3.25 Shortcross Storm, 4.00 Trincomalee, 4.30 One Forty Seven, 5.10 Egbert.

DOUBLE: I'm A Gambler and Trincomalee.