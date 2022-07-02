Sunday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

The lightly-raced Tolstoy catches the eye in the Follow @chelmsfordcrc On Twitter Handicap at the Essex venue.

A son of joint-trainer John Gosden's former star miler Kingman, the three-year-old ran a fine race on just his second handicap start when second to Ever Given at Chester in May.

The winner has since been placed in Listed and Group Three company, while the third-placed Lucky Man went on to finish second in a fiercely-competitive sprint handicap at York, so the form looks strong.

Running from the same mark of 94, Tolstoy looks sure to go well if he can translate his smart turf form to the all-weather.

Internationalangel has been on an incredible upward curve since the backend of last year and she can secure an all-important Listed victory in the Louis Roederer Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes.

Rated 67 when joining Jane Chapple-Hyam back in October, Internationalangel reeled off five successive wins before meeting with her first defeat for her new handler in a Listed contest at Wolverhampton in March.

That seventh place proved a minor blip though as Internationalangel subsequently ran Highfield Princess to half a length on All-Weather Finals Day, with that rival going on to Group Two glory and a close-up sixth in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Chapple-Hyam felt the Dark Angel filly deserved another Listed chance in France and while she had to settle for second, it was nevertheless a good effort and a repeat would put her right in the mix here.

Dream For Gold can confirm debut promise with victory in the EBF Maiden Stakes at Ayr.

The U S Navy Flag colt did well to get as close as he did when third at at Nottingham three and a half weeks ago considering he made a tardy start and looked a little clueless early on.

There was much to like about the way he came home after the penny dropped and he should have a much clearer idea of what is required in Scotland.

Arch Moon fairly bolted up at Haydock last time and an 8lb hike might not be enough to stop him following up in the Regency Facilities Management Handicap.

The five-year-old is bred to stay well, so it was understandable that Michael Dods was running him over trips ranging from a mile and a half to two miles in the autumn, but he was largely disappointing.

A comeback third over this 10 furlongs on his reappearance was a step in the right direction, and he confirmed that promise with a six-length demolition job on Merseyside on his latest outing.

The handicapper has not missed him, but another bold bid is anticipated.

The Micky Hammond-trained Who's The Guvnor can make it back-to-back wins at Market Rasen in the Graziano Lembo Memorial Handicap Chase.

The booking of Brian Hughes suggested connections meant business in Lincolnshire just over a fortnight ago and he duly got the job done with the minimum of fuss.

With the champion jockey again in the saddle, he is difficult to oppose.

AYR: 1.42 Mews House, 2.17 Dream For Gold, 2.52 Arch Moon, 3.27 Celestial Star, 4.02 Tilsitt, 4.37 Desert Quest, 5.12 Spartakos.

CHELMSFORD: 1.35 Swear, 2.10 Lila Girl, 2.45 Beauty Choice, 3.20 Internationalangel, 3.55 TOLSTOY (NAP), 4.30 Mcqueen, 5.05 Capstan, 5.40 Enshrine.

MARKET RASEN: 1.50 Good Bye, 2.25 Last Of A Legend, 3.00 Barest Of Margins, 3.35 Who's The Guv'Nor, 4.10 One For Billy, 4.45 Ask Paddington, 5.20 Lady Babs.

TRAMORE: 2.00 College Causeway, 2.35 Dartington, 3.10 Where's Bunny, 3.45 Dragon Rock, 4.20 Sight Nor Seen, 4.55 Turbo, 5.30 Easy Game.

DOUBLE: Tolstoy and Dream For Gold.