Tuesday Tips

The return to a mile is in Roman Mist's favour ahead of the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract.

Tom Ward's filly is really likeable and she had to be very brave to win the Listed Snowdrop Stakes at Kempton, for which she carries a penalty in this.

However, it was her performance in defeat last time out which suggests she has arguably improved again.

Stepped up to almost nine furlongs for the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at the Derby meeting, she travelled best of all and hit the front looking sure to win.

Unfortunately, she was seemingly outstayed close home by Bashkirova and Potapova and was beaten a length and three-quarters into third.

There was certainly no disgrace in that defeat, with the handicapper viewing it as another career-best performance, and another bold bid looks assured.

Roman Mist's rider William Buick can double up with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Chimed in the Ben And Mary Hibbert Memorial Maiden Stakes.

The three-year-old has an impeccable pedigree, being a son of Frankel out of Group One-winning filly Timepiece, but has not yet lived up to that regal breeding.

A third placed finish on his racecourse debut at Kempton in November promised plenty, but favourite backers have had their fingers burnt twice this spring, with Chimed finishing a close second at Windsor and a disappointing sixth at Nottingham.

The handicapper has given him a mark of 88, making him the highest-rated horse in this field, and he is given another chance on his first start since being gelded.

Constitution is difficult to oppose in the Ashmole & Co Chartered Accountants - Prostate Cymru/EBF Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las - a meeting moved from Monday due to travel disruption.

Andrew Balding's youngster was seemingly not well fancied on his debut at odds of 16-1, but outperformed market expectations to finish second to red-hot favourite Mysterious Night.

The Godolphin-owned winner brought a good level of form having been beaten a nose on his introduction a month earlier, so for Constitution to get within a length and a half of him was a fair effort.

Normal progress from first to second run should see him go one better in the colours of the Queen.

Balding could double up with Red Mirage, who looks well placed to complete his hat-trick in the J & D Water Consultants - Prostate Cymru Handicap.

Having only won by a neck and a nose at Chelmsford and Chester respectively, he has only gone up 3lb and can continue his rise through the ranks.

Balding's Attache should go well in the 202020 Serving The City Since 1936 Handicap at Brighton.

His only win in 11 outings came at the seaside venue in May, for which he was put up 6lb.

He went on to finish a narrow second at Chepstow, earning him another 3lb rise to a rating of 68, a mark he found beyond him last time out.

However, he has been found a very winnable opportunity and clearly likes this track.

Pink Crystal is of obvious interest in the Nant Water Safety Specialists Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Following three successive placed efforts, the daughter of Shamardal was not winning out of turn when justifying cramped odds at Lingfield in January.

The form is nothing to write home about, but Pink Crystal was good value for the winning margin of three-quarters of a length and an opening perch of 75 for her handicap debut could prove lenient.

Leopolds Rock bolted up at Uttoxeter little over a week ago and should follow up under a 7lb penalty as he makes a swift return to Staffordshire circuit for the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap Hurdle.

BRIGHTON: 5.40 King Crimson, 6.10 Out Of Shadows, 6.40 Spanish Mane, 7.10 Fascinating Lips, 7.40 Arlo's Sunshine, 8.10 Attache, 8.40 Liv Lucky.

FFOS LAS: 5.50 Come On Girl, 6.20 Constitution, 6.50 Shut Up And Dance, 7.20 Red Mirage, 7.50 Gulf, 8.20 Sea The Sunset, 8.50 Alpine Stroll.

PONTEFRACT: 2.15 Snow Girl, 2.45 Wor Willie, 3.15 ROMAN MIST (NAP), 3.45 Dream Composer, 4.15 Spy, 4.45 Chimed, 5.15 Iur Cinn Tra.

UTTOXETER: 6.00 Largy Reach, 6.30 La Domaniale, 7.00 Leopolds Rock, 7.30 Rock On Tommy, 8.00 Mulberry Hill, 8.30 Vis A Vis, 9.00 Sammylou.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.00 Billy Dylan, 1.30 Drish Hero, 2.00 Glorious Charmer, 2.30 Pink Crystal, 3.00 Zenga, 3.30 August Place, 4.00 Street Poet, 4.30 Redredrobin.

Double: Roman Mist and Pink Crystal.