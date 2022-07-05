Wednesday Tips

Nick Grant has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

Ana Hadi is expected to get off the mark at the second time of asking at Lingfield.

The Gay Kelleway-trained colt lines up for the Download The At The Races App Restricted Novice Stakes on the back of an encouraging first run at Chelmsford.

Slightly wayward from the stalls, he raced towards the rear and then switched wide to challenge, staying on well to be second.

He stretched out nicely in the finish and looks certain to pick up a race with normal improvement from that.

A return to the Polytrack can work the oracle for Rock Girl in the Download The At The Races App Nursery Handicap.

George Boughey's youngster showed promise on her first two runs here, before a more lacklustre effort at Leicester. This first try at six furlongs also promises to be in her favour.

Wings Of A Dove has won two of her last three since returning from a break and can make it three from four in the William Pears Group Handicap.

Both those wins have been here, and it was a cosy one last time out, too, so while life is a bit tougher back up to a mark of 70, she has plenty of past form that suggests she will be involved once more.

Decent Meydan performer Minwah was pitched in at the deep end on her British debut and should find the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Maiden Fillies' Stakes offering rather calmer waters than the Sandringham at Royal Ascot.

Apache Spark can her debut run behind when she tackles the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Kempton Park.

She must have been showing a bit at home to go off favourite at Salisbury, but things did not pan out quite as hoped as she got a bit of a bump along the way on the wide outside and was ultimately one of those who found the winner Minnetonka too good.

The latter has gone to finish fourth in a Listed race at Newmarket, so there is every chance the Ralph Beckett filly bumped into one on the day. Frankie Dettori will do the steering at the Sunbury venue.

Golden Lyra should be far too good in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Novice Stakes.

William Haggas' filly had the top-class Nashwa in third on her only two-year-old start and did not lose too much when second to a good one in Stay Alert on her return to action.

At Bath, the George Scott-trained Tribuna Uffizi is the obvious pick in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap, with the booking of Benoit De La Sayette negating the 5lb penalty for his course win last week.

BATH: 5.35 Tribuna Uffizi, 6.05 Cabeza De Llave, 6.35 Symbol Of Hope, 7.05 Ubahha, 7.35 Shamekh, 8.05 Laguna Veneta, 8.35 Too Shy Shy.

CATTERICK: 1.50 Dunnington Lad, 2.20 Lily In The Jungle, 2.50 Woodlands Charm, 3.20 Urban Sprawl, 3.50 Bollin Neil, 4.20 Lincoln Pride, 4.50 Dreamcasing, 5.30 Fircombe Hall.

FAIRYHOUSE: 4.55 Shaky Operator, 5.25 Ebendi, 5.55 Blindsided, 6.25 Cailin Cliste, 6.55 Hotrocket, 7.30 Ice Cold In Alex, 8.00 Castletownshend, 8.30 Celtic Manor.

KEMPTON: 5.10 Flaming Lord, 5.45 Apache Spark, 6.15 Golden Lyra, 6.45 Call My Bluff, 7.20 Anatomic, 7.50 Rose's Girl, 8.20 Silastar, 8.50 Boasty.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Asense, 1.30 Global Style, 2.00 ANA HADI (NAP), 2.30 Rock Girl, 3.00 Wings Of A Dove, 3.35 Minwah.

YARMOUTH: 2.10 Habanero Star, 2.30 Terrimia, 3.10 Sea Galaxy, 3.40 Star Of St Louis, 4.10 Kiss Kiss, 4.40 Amor De Mi Vida.

DOUBLE: Ana Hadi and Rock Girl.