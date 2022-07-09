Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Lucky Flight can secure his biggest prize to date in the Perth Silver Cup Handicap Chase at the Scottish venue.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, Lucky Flight is on a hat-trick in this two-mile heat having secured victories at Market Rasen and Perth on his two most recent starts.

That first success in April was a pretty neat four-and-a-quarter-length verdict while he followed up with an impressive eight-length triumph over the same course and distance he faces here.

Admittedly the form of those wins was nothing special, but Lucky Flight demonstrated his ability when allowed to make the running and with just six rivals, he could well be cutting out the early pace once again.

Lucky Flight is now off a mark of 119 but he is consistent and should give another good account.

Glen Ava is another who is well proven on the course having won her last two starts over three miles there.

It is the same trip again in the Scottish Racing Academy Handicap Hurdle and while she is 9lb higher than her first winning mark, Glen Ava still looks more than capable of triumphing again.

She beat Petite Rhapsody on both occasions at Perth, turning an initial neck verdict into five lengths at the second attempt on what was only her third career start over hurdles.

Glen Ava is now off a perch of 103, but she should still have something to give.

Her only defeat came at the hands of Enki Flacke, who is the pick in the opening New Mr And Mrs Duffy Novices' Hurdle.

While Glen Ava has made a swift switch to full company, Gordon Elliott has opted to stick to novices with his charge, who is two from two at Perth.

He won by a total of 17 lengths across those two races and should be good enough again.

The Races Day Out Handicap Hurdle is the Stratford highlight and it looks a trappy affair.

Preference is for the 11-year-old Glimpse Of Gold, who is on a roll this year for Sarah Humphrey.

Successful at Fakenham in April and May, he then showed he acts at Stratford too when registering his most recent victory last month.

He defied a 4lb rise that day, with 7lb claimer Jay Tidball giving him a fine ride - a partnership Humphrey maintains.

Glimpse Of Gold will have to post a career best effort to triumph, but with conditions in his favour and confidence riding high, that seems likely.

Of Corse I Can made a decent start under rules and can get off the mark in the Stratford Racing Club "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle.

A veteran of four unsuccessful point-to-point starts, he was well supported on his hurdles bow but lacked the necessary turn of foot at the finish, coming home an eight-length second.

It is to be hoped he will be sharper for that outing last month.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.55 Lashes, 2.30 Plankton, 3.05 Tai Sing Yeh, 3.40 Collective Power, 4.15 Affogato, 4.50 Nectarine, 5.25 She's Good Company.

PERTH: 1.45 Enki Flacke, 2.20 Fiston Du Mou, 2.55 Gonfalonier, 3.30 Planned Paradise, 4.05 LUCKY FLIGHT (NAP), 4.40 Glen Ava, 5.15 Copper Fox.

SLIGO: 1.35 Rock Ya Boy Ya, 2.10 Daisy Dufresne, 2.45 Some Dove, 3.20 Peckham Springs, 3.55 Profound, 4.30 Arthur's Baby, 5.05 Grivei.

STRATFORD: 2.01 Appreciate, 2.36 Shipton Moyne, 3.11 Vinnie's Getaway, 3.46 Glimpse Of Gold, 4.21 Glendruid, 4.56 Of Corse I Can, 5.31 Invincible Wish.

DOUBLE: Lucky Flight and Glimpse Of Gold.