Thursday Tips

Adam Morgan has a selection for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

Caius Chorister could have supporters singing with joy if following up her recent course and distance success to land the Coral Play "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Handicap at Epsom.

David Menuisier's filly was sent off odds-on when bidding for a three-timer on the Surrey Downs last week and obliged in imperious style, sauntering to an easy 19-length success. She has been slapped with a 12lb rise in the weights by the handicapper for that victory, so it makes sense that connections are keen to turn the three-year-old out quickly under a 6lb penalty.

Conditions look ideal and having proven the twists, turns and undulations at Epsom are no issue, another bold bid is expected. Also looking to continue the winning thread is George Margarson's Ideal Guest, who carries a 6lb penalty in the Coral Proud Supporter Of British Racing Handicap.

The three-year-old has made all at Brighton on his last two starts, most recently coming home unchallenged last week. The application of a visor appears to have had the desired effect and he will take some pegging back in his hat-trick bid if he proves just as effective at this venue.

Another track-and-trip scorer to consider at Epsom is Marlay Park, who finished second here last month and has the chance to go one better off the same mark in the Coral "Get Closer To The Action" Handicap.

At Leicester, Roger Varian's Qabilah attempts to follow up her first career victory at Nottingham in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. A promising third on her Thirsk debut over a mile, the daughter of Kitten's Joy enjoyed the step up to 10 furlongs when downing a well-regarded odds-on favourite in the 87-rated Wonderful Times.

There should be plenty more still to come from Qabilah, with the filly still far from the finished article. Chepstow punters should put their faith in recent Ripon victor Rainbow Colours, who looks to double up in the opening Download The Vickers.Bet App Fillies' Handicap in Monmouthshire. Solar Joe, meanwhile, has the chance to quickly supplement his easy Pontefract win in Hamilton's Welcome To RacingTV Club Members Handicap.

Richard Fahey's inmate caught the eye when staying on for fifth in his reappearance at York and clearly benefitted from that pipe opener to take advantage of a very lenient rating in his next start. He still had plenty to do at halfway, but finished with a rattle and ran out a cosy five-length victor.

There could easily be more to come under a 5lb penalty here. Jumping fare comes from Worcester, where the admirable Solo Saxophone is expected to register an 11th career success in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: CHEPSTOW: 1.30 Rainbow Colours, 2.00 Pontius, 2.30 Son And Sannie, 3.00 Million Reasons, 3.30 Flintstone, 4.00 City Escape.

EPSOM: 6.10 Intercessor, 6.40 Italian Lover, 7.10 Eton Blue, 7.40 Marlay Park, 8.10 Ideal Guest, 8.45 CAIUS CHORISTER (NAP).

HAMILTON: 1.50 Jungle Time, 2.20 Rain Cap, 2.50 Solar Joe, 3.20 Wickywickywheels, 3.50 Shawnee Warrior, 4.20 Crypto Quest, 4.50 Red Allure.

KILLARNEY: 5.00 Glenglass, 5.30 Hollymount, 6.00 The Grey Lad, 6.30 Rule Of June, 7.00 Roscomroe, 7.30 Given Wings, 8.00 Dare Stone, 8.30 Fruit Hill.

LEICESTER: 1.40 Kiss N Cuddle, 2.10 The Grey Wolf, 2.40 Qabilah, 3.10 Majestic Fighter, 3.40 Fresh Hope, 4.10 Lethal Angel, 4.40 Big Time Maybe, 5.10 Army Of One.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 5.15 Wave Machine, 5.45 Marsa, 6.15 Bonnyrigg, 6.50 Amusement, 7.20 Georgeville, 7.50 Doran's Hope, 8.20 Rock Of Candy.

WORCESTER: 5.50 Sea Prince, 6.20 Annie Nail, 6.55 Solo Saxophone, 7.25 No Recollection, 7.55 Phoenix Park, 8.25 No No Maestro, 8.55 Dinsdale.

DOUBLE: Caius Chorister and Solar Joe.