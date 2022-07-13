Friday Tips

Adam Morgan is back with his best bet for every race on Friday.

Chateau can prove he is lord of the manor at Newbury when he bids for Listed honours in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (IRE) Incentive Scheme Rose Bowl Stakes.

Andrew Balding's youngster has looked a fine operator in his three starts so far and has a great opportunity to reverse form with his conqueror on Salisbury debut, Remarkable Force.

The son of Havana Gold was an eye-catching third on that occasion having encountered plenty of traffic problems in running and he didn't have the smoothest passage once again when opening his account at Beverley next time. That teed the colt up nicely for a run in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and he went on to perform respectably from a low draw, finishing fourth to the well-regarded winner Little Big Bear.

The form of that race has a strong look to it with the second bolting up in Listed company on his next start, while Wodao (eighth) and Ramazan (11th) are others to come out of the race and score since. With that in mind, this looks the perfect place for Chateau to step up in trip to six furlongs for the first time.

Frankie Dettori and John and Thady Gosden's sabbatical is over and they could make hay while the sun definitely shines when they link up with Bresson in the opening R & M Electrical EBF Novice Stakes. The Juddmonte-owned son of Dubawi, who is out of the Group Three-winning Shutter Speed, looks primed to strike at the third attempt following two encouraging performances so far.

On his first outing he finished a more than respectable third to the useful Sydneyarms Chelsea, before coming within a head of beating subsequent Superlative Stakes runner-up, Victory Dance, when hunted down late at Newmarket on his second start.

The regally-bred colt looks a winner in waiting and could have been found the perfect opportunity by connections to open his account. There could be further success for Dettori and the Gosdens in the second division of the R & M Electrical EBF Novice Stakes when the Clarehaven team unleash Lisboa, a Galileo colt out of a Group-placed six-furlong winner.

Sense Of Wisdom kept on well to score over course and distance on debut and could add to his tally in Newmarket's July Course Novice Stakes. Both the second and fifth have since franked the form by finding the scoresheet and there could be plenty more to come from this smartly-bred son of Shamardal.

Also, on the July course it could be worth siding with handicap newcomer Voodoo Queen, who showed a good attitude and plenty of class to make most in a Rowley Mile maiden during the Guineas weekend. The form of that contest has a solid look to it and having shown a good bit of toe to quicken when required, the 10-furlong trip appears fine for now.

She has been allotted an opening mark of 87 and while there are some useful operators in opposition, she looks likely to be right in the mix at the finish. At Nottingham, Cheeky Maxi looks to have had his sights lowered as he steps up to six furlongs in the EBF Maiden Stakes.

In his most recent outing, Richard Hannon's two-year-old was no match for the impressive Tajalla when third at Newmarket in April, but there is no horse of that calibre in the field here at Colwick Park. At Pontefract, Mr Orange has won three of the last four runnings of the FBS Chartered Accountants Handicap and having shaped with encouragement when tried in blinkers over track and trip recently, could be right back to form on this occasion.

And finally in the concluding Catherine Beaumont 50th Birthday Celebration Handicap, it seems foolish to oppose Ghathanfar, who romped to a commanding victory at York last week and can now notch up a hat-trick under a 5lb penalty.

SELECTIONS:

HAMILTON: 5.47 Regal World, 6.17 Utilis, 6.47 Ventura Flame, 7.17 Be Proud, 7.47 Zain Sarinda, 8.17 Clan Jock, 8.47 Glendown.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Rose Fandango, 2.25 Batal Dubai, 3.00 Impeller, 3.35 Seven Pockets, 4.10 Breaking Light, 4.42 Floral Splendour.

KILBEGGAN: 5.30 Golden Armour, 6.00 Old Bill Barley, 6.30 Trebizond, 7.00 Innisfree Beauty, 7.30 He Fitz In, 8.00 Duchess Ravenwaves, 8.30 Magic Piper.

KILLARNEY: 2.15 The Insider, 2.50 Run Like Fada, 3.25 Bridal Knot, 4.00 Kells Priory, 4.35 Defan, 5.10 Ash Tree Meadow, 5.40 Saylavee.

NEWBURY: 1.00 Bresson, 1.33 Lisboa, 2.08 Swingalong, 2.43 Dancing Tango, 3.18 Vaynor, 3.53 CHATEAU (NAP), 4.28 Moonlight Frolic, 5.05 Zulu Tracker.

NEWMARKET: 5.36 Pureness, 6.10 Micks Dream, 6.45 Sense Of Wisdom, 7.10 Amazing Red, 7.40 Voodoo Queen, 8.10 Hellomydarlin, 8.40 Rum Cocktail.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.00 Cheeky Maxi, 2.35 Alexa's Princess, 3.10 Able Kane, 3.45 Thundershower, 4.20 Operating, 4.50 Kingdom Girl, 5.30 Liberated Lad.

PONTEFRACT: 6.24 Smile And Pay, 6.54 Jaxta, 7.24 Perfect Swiss, 7.54 Super Stars, 8.24 Mr Orange, 8.54 Ghathanfar.

DOUBLE: Chateau and Bresson.