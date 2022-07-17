Monday Tips

Quest For Fun looks poised to complete his hat-trick in the Ayr Gold Cup Trial.

Neck and head defeats on Newcastle's all-weather surface in late 2020 offered significant promise for Julie Camacho's sprinter, so connections will have been disappointed to miss the entirety of 2021.

The break has seemingly done the son of Lope De Vega no harm, however, with a low-key comeback run at Haydock followed by victories at Thirsk last month and over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

While the winning margin of his latest triumph was just a head, there was much to like about the way he charged home to secure top honours and a 4lb rise looks fair for a horse open to further improvement.

Rory The Cat catches the eye in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Maiden Stakes.

Keith Dalgleish's youngster was noted making late headway when fourth on his racecourse introduction at Beverley little over a fortnight ago, albeit he was beaten eight lengths. That does not look bad form, with the winner Cock Jack now rated 90 having won again since, while the runner-up Exposed brought decent placed form to the table.

Rory The Cat should have a clearer idea of what his required on his second start and it would be no surprise to see him produce a much improved performance.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Iris Dancer does not know how to run a bad race and looks sure to give another good account in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Handicap.

The Kodiac filly is yet to finish out of the first four places this year, with a narrow success at Hamilton backed up by several placed efforts.

She was last seen pushing a lightly-raced William Haggas inmate to three-quarters of a length at Carlisle, which was a fine effort from 1lb out of the handicap. A reproduction of that performance will see her go close in Scotland.

Course form is always a valuable asset over the jumps at Cartmel and punters in Cumbria would be wise to put their faith in Rapid Flight in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Local trainer Jimmy Moffatt has a tremendous record at the track and in four visits this particular six-year-old has won three times and finished second once. He is on a course and distance hat-trick after two wins in three days here in June and will take some stopping under Charlotte Jones with only one other rival to beat.

Tonto's Spirit is a Cartmel stalwart at this stage and he is well worth backing in the Champagne Louis Roederer Handicap Chase.

Dianne Sayer's veteran has taken home the sticky toffee pudding given to all Cartmel winners on no less than seven occasions, most recently last August. He has come up short the last twice, but ran well enough last time over a longer trip and his current perch of 112 is some 12lb below his last winning mark, so the handicapper has certainly given him every chance to flourish once more.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.50 Graces Quest, 2.25 Rory The Cat, 3.00 Classy Al, 3.35 Biplane, 4.10 QUEST FOR FUN (NAP), 4.45 Iris Dancer, 5.15 Under Fox.

BALLINROBE: 5.30 Sevenal, 6.05 Roman Bull, 6.35 Arch Enemy, 7.05 Laelaps, 7.35 Beer With The Boys, 8.05 Stellium, 8.35 Thousand Tears.

CARTMEL: 12.00 Star Vantage, 12.30 Catchmeifyoucan, 1.00 Idilico, 1.30 Simply Red, 2.05 Tonto's Spirit, 2.40 Dee Star, 3.15 Rapid Flight.

DOUBLE: Quest For Fun and Rory The Cat.