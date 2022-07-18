Tuesday Tips

David O'Meara's Star Of Lady M can defy top weight in the Visit racingtv.com Nursery Handicap at Musselburgh, Tuesday's sole surviving meeting in Britain.

While soaring temperatures have led to the abandonment of meetings at Chelmsford, Southwell and Wolverhampton, things are set to be a little cooler north of the border.

Star Of Lady M has been busy, with this her sixth start since early April, but she has only suffered two defeats and both are easily excused.

The Havana Grey filly did not handle softer ground when favourite for the Lily Agnes at Chester and was outclassed in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot last time out. Earlier she had looked very speedy when winning at Redcar on debut and when following up at Ripon.

However, her best performance to date undoubtedly came in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley where she beat some smart sorts, with the fifth home, Miss Mai Tai, winning since. There is an argument to suggest a mark of 86 is quite lenient for a winner of such a race and she is expected to prove hard to beat.

The British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes represents a good opportunity for Lady Lavina to break her duck. Mark and Charlie Johnston's youngster shaped with plenty of promise when fourth on her racecourse introduction at Ripon and she then filled the runner-up spot behind Mascapone at Chelsmford.

Her third and most recent effort at Pontefract was admittedly a little underwhelming, but a step up from six to seven furlongs could help and she is given another chance to prove her worth. The application of a visor can work the oracle for the Keith Dalgleish-trained Celestial Star in the Scottish Racing Academy Handicap.

The three-year-old has been placed three times from six attempts, most recently burning the fingers of odds-on backers when second in a maiden at Ayr.

Celestial Star switches back to handicap company here against largely older rivals and if the headgear brings about a little improvement, she is capable of winning from her current perch of 72.

City Wanderer was a surprise winner last time out, but takes on some badly out of form rivals in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Classified Stakes.

Ruth Carr's six-year-old was winning for the first time since August 2019, from almost 30lb lower in the weights, when striking gold over this course and distance three weeks ago. While it was not much of a race, neither is this and that confidence boost can offset the 2lb rise.

SELECTIONS:

BALLINROBE: 4.30 David Garrick, 5.00 No Trouble, 5.30 Berliet Express, 6.00 Lieutenant Highway, 6.30 Story Rory, 7.00 Dalileo, 7.30 Karla Martina, 8.00 Follow The Brave.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 Flylikeaneagle, 2.25 Lady Lavina, 3.00 Celestial Star, 3.35 Bellevue Lad , 4.10 STAR OF LADY M (NAP), 4.45 Firebomb, 5.15 City Wanderer.

DOUBLE: Lady Lavina and Star Of Lady M.