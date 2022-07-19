Wednesday Tips

Ash Iveson is back with his red-hot selections for every race on Wednesday.

Heat And Dust can claim a topical victory in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Catterick.

Following successive days of soaring temperatures across Britain, things are set to be a little cooler from Wednesday, which will be good news for all participants, both human and equine. Heat And Dust has followed a familiar path for Sir Mark Prescott, beginning his racing career over shorter trips in maiden and novice company before being stepped up once tackling handicaps.

Unlike some, however, the rise in distance has been steady, with his performances over a mile and 10 furlongs nothing to write home about. However, he has fared better since tackling a mile and a half - finishing second at Wolverhampton in the spring before breaking his duck with a dominant display on fast ground at Brighton last week.

Unsurprisingly, Prescott turns the four-year-old out quickly under a 5lb penalty in North Yorkshire and he is likely to take the world of beating as the trainer's only runner on the card. Highland Mac can recoup the losses of her debut defeat by landing the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

George Boughey is renowned for saddling juvenile winners at this stage and this daughter of Gleneagles was backed like defeat was out of the question at Bath, eventually going off the 1-3 favourite. Odds-on backers ultimately had their fingers burnt, with Highland Mac beaten three-quarters of a length into third, but she might be straighter for the experience and is given another chance.

James Tate has his string firing on all cylinders and can add to his tally with Stylish Icon in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Leicester. The Starspangledbanner filly shaped with promise in each of her three outings as a juvenile, with a sixth place on her Goodwood bow followed by placed efforts at Beverley and Catterick.

Her mark of 68 makes her the highest-rated runner in this field and there is every chance she can improve as a three-year-old. The fact she has been off the track since October is not ideal, but the excellent form of the yard gives confidence the break will not be a major issue.

Ischia catches the eye in Lingfield's Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Handicap. James Fanshawe's inmate did not show much in two starts last term, but was denied by just a short head on her return to action at Windsor last month.

The odds-on winner Love Trophy Power recently followed up comfortably on her handicap debut at Yarmouth from a perch of 71, so on the face of it Ischia would appear feasibly treated as she enters the handicap arena for the first time off a rating of 70. Rogue Rocket rates the best bet of the evening at Sandown as he bids to follow up a recent Salisbury verdict in the HWFA Williams Handicap.

The Tom Clover-trained three-year-old pretty much made a mockery of his opening handicap mark of 77 in Wiltshire and an 8lb hike might not be enough to prevent him following up.

On the all-weather at Southwell, Profound Alexander appears to have been found a gilt-edged opportunity to open her account in the At The Races App Form Study Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 1.20 Highland Mac, 1.55 Mews House, 2.30 Zicatela, 3.05 Liangel Hope, 3.40 Vadamiah, 4.15 HEAT THE DUST (NAP), 4.50 Langton Wold.

LEICESTER: 6.25 Doomsday, 6.55 Stylish Icon, 7.25 Carrigillihy, 7.55 Nikki's Girl, 8.25 Misscall, 8.55 Moonlit Cloud.

LIMERICK: 5.15 Kings Keeper, 5.45 Authorized Art, 6.15 Brog Ahaon, 6.45 Brave Way, 7.15 Tullybeg, 7.45 Balinaboola Steel, 8.15 Steps Match.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Habanero Star, 1.35 Clear To Land, 2.10 Zoom Zoom Babe, 2.45 Raise The Roof, 3.20 Ischia, 3.55 After Eight. NAAS: 5.30 Paulliac, 6.00 Sister Lola, 6.30 Ano Syra, 7.00 Escaping Thejungle, 7.30 International Lady, 8.00 Mutasarref, 8.30 Rick Dalton.

SANDOWN: 6.08 Hashtagmetoo, 6.38 Annie Maher, 7.08 Reversion, 7.38 Rogue Rocket, 8.08 Frantanck, 8.40 Nietzsche.

SOUTHWELL: 1.10 Candy Rain, 1.45 Lucky Draw, 2.20 Janus, 2.55 Profound Alexander, 3.30 Chantreys, 4.05 Russco, 4.35 Good Listener, 5.10 Madame Fenella.

DOUBLE: Heat The Dust and Ischia.