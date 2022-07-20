Thursday Tips

Nick Robson is back with a selection for every race on Thursday in the UK and Ireland.

Trainer Sean Woods is enjoying a good season and Inanna can provide him with a first UK Pattern race win since 2000 in the European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes at Sandown.

Woods was last in the big time in this jurisdiction with Atlantis Prince, who won at Listed level and followed up in the Group Two Royal Lodge capping an unbeaten juvenile campaign before he joined Godolphin.

However, Woods then spent the best part of 20 years in Hong Kong with a good degree of success, before returning to Newmarket last year. Not surprisingly it has taken him time to rebuild his contacts but he clearly know what he is doing, training over 20 winners already this season with a strike-rate almost touching 30 per cent.

Inanna faces a tough task against a host of unexposed fillies but the fact she beat a Gosden-trained hotpot on debut - despite getting loose before the race - suggests she has a bright future, and the third came out and won next time out. Woods has booked Tom Marquand, who along with James Doyle appears to be his go-to jockey and she looks worth a go at this level.

There is every chance the duo can double up with Savvy Knight as only three go to post for the George-Lindon Travers Memorial Handicap. Having won his first three outings - he was unraced at two - he finished a fine fourth to Secret State in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He looks the class act in this three-runner heat but might not want a tactical affair. Saigon opened his account last time out for Marco Botti at Salisbury and can defy a 2lb rise in the Imber Court Handicap. Crocodile Power can make the long journey to Yarmouth worthwhile from John Quinn's Malton base by winning the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap.

Runner-up at Ayr last time out, cheekpieces have now been applied. Al Zaraqaan made a pleasing enough hurdling debut against a decent sort and can go one better in the At The Races App Market Movers Maiden Hurdle at Worcester.

Kevin Ryan's Franz has been given a little leeway by the handicapper and can return to winning ways in the Weston Park Cancer Charity Handicap at Doncaster. He is now 2lb lower than when third to Savvy Knight at Hamilton. It is no surprise Ralph Beckett has Puffable out again quickly following an easy win at Brighton last week.

She has a 6lb penalty to carry in the Pedigree Wholesale Nursery Handicap, but has been raised 8lb by the handicapper in future.

SELECTIONS: DONCASTER: 5.55 Sound Of Iona, 6.25 Lil' Frank, 6.55 Broughtons Mission, 7.25 Croachill, 7.55 Franz, 8.25 Eagle's Way, 8.55 Willem Twee.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 5.30 Semantics, 6.00 Never Ending Story, 6.30 Pearling Path, 7.00 Tower Of London, 7.30 Might And Mercy, 8.00 Waterville, 8.30 Final Orders.

LIMERICK: 5.15 Ithaka, 5.45 Daisy Dufresne, 6.15 The Big Chap, 6.45 The Bosses Oscar, 7.15 He's Leading Me On, 7.45 The Abbey, 8.15 First Dare.

NEWBURY: 6.08 Classy Dame, 6.38 Olivia Maralda, 7.08 Bunker Bay, 7.38 Puffable, 8.08 Bethersden Boy, 8.38 Delphinus.

SANDOWN: 1.15 Recon Mission, 1.50 Arrest, 2.25 INANNA (NAP), 3.00 Savvy Knight, 3.35 Saigon, 4.10 Thebeautifulgame, 4.40 Dreaming.

WORCESTER: 1.00 On Springs, 1.35 D'Jango, 2.10 Glajou, 2.45 Al Zaraqaan, 3.20 Ultimate Fame, 3.55 Rare Clouds, 4.30 Bell Jour.

YARMOUTH: 2.00 Rabat, 2.35 Maximilian Caesar, 3.10 At Liberty, 3.45 Sun Magic, 4.20 Wajd, 4.52 Crocodile Power.

DOUBLE: Inanna and Saigon.