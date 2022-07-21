Friday Tips

Karl Burke's Poptronic can book her ticket for the Yorkshire Oaks by winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes at York.

The three-year-old has to carry a penalty for winning the Group Three Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle, but that race looked a stronger event.

Poptronic has really appeared on the scene with little fanfare but there is no mistaking she has the makings of a top-class filly. She hinted at it when winning at Ripon conceding weight all around, but she did not head into the Newcastle race strongly fancied, sent off at 8/1.

Dropping marginally in trip to 10 furlongs, the same distance she faces again, it took her until well inside the final one before she showed her superiority but eventually she came away to beat the Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Rogue Millennium, who was not disgraced when seventh in the Oaks itself.

Back in third was Pearl Beach, who takes her on again and has two and a half lengths to find, while John and Thady Gosden's Judith is defending an unbeaten record.

Joe Tuite's Via Sistina is another capable of better than we have seen to date - but if there is one filly with Group One pretensions then it looks to be Poptronic.

Roger Fell's La Trinidad briefly looked like playing a hand in the finish in the ultra-competitive John Smith's Cup before his stamina gave way. That race is over an extended 10 furlongs and given all his best form has come at a mile, it was no surprise he faded to finish 13th of 22, beaten just over six lengths.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

He has been dropped another 2lb in the weights, though, so is now just 1lb higher than his last win, which was also at York, although he does tend to race almost exclusively there. What his last run did show was that he was in good form and not far off winning again.

Fell also has a good chance in the Gallop Racing Handicap with The Flying Ginger who was third in a Listed race last time out.

Mostly Cloudy is likely to be all the rage for the John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap at Ascot having won four on the bounce for Gemma Tutty.

However, he is 6lb higher than for his last win, this is his toughest task to date and he is taking on Ian Williams' Speedo Boy who is bidding for a third win in the race.

Now an eight-year-old, the latter is running for the first time since a wind operation having failed to beat a rival home on his last outing at Chester. This is his race and despite being 2lb higher than 12 months ago, he can give another good account.

Gary Moore's The Whipmaster has been on a steep upward curve, winning his last four, and despite a 6lb rise for his Windsor win, there still looks to be more in the tank.

The recently-married Archie Watson and Brodie Hampson can celebrate victory in the #allintherace Ascot Lady Amateur Riders' Trophy with Alazwar.

The Richard Hughes-trained Candle Of Hope, owned by the Queen, created a big impression when winning on debut at Newbury. Rather than go straight up in class Hughes has taken the decision to get more experience at a lower level in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Thirsk.

Dutch Decoy seemed to thrive on being stepped back up to a mile when last seen and can follow up in Newmarket's Watch On Racing TV Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.55 Never Just A Dream, 2.30 Clochette, 3.05 Speedo Boy, 3.40 The Whipmaster, 4.15 Alazwar, 4.50 Al Azhar, 5.25 Haveagomecca.

CHEPSTOW: 6.05 King Of War, 6.35 Chifa, 7.05 Luxy Lou, 7.35 Darcy's Rock, 8.05 Rhubarb, 8.35 Saucisson.

CORK: 5.15 Finke River, 5.45 Tai Sing Yeh, 6.15 Queen Of Ours, 6.45 Big Time Girl, 7.15 Only Spoofing, 7.45 Kirati Beach, 8.15 Linger For Longer.

DOWN ROYAL: 5.30 Amazing Show, 6.00 Fine Distraction, 6.30 Hazy Mehmory, 7.00 Juyush, 7.30 Perotan, 8.00 All Class, 8.30 The Rebel Breen.

NEWMARKET: 5.40 Nap Hand, 6.10 One Nation, 6.40 Laguna Veneta, 7.10 Fulfilled, 7.40 Mountain Road, 8.10 Dutch Decoy, 8.40 Liberation Point.

THIRSK: 1.10 Golden Gal, 1.45 Candle Of Hope, 2.20 Miss Brazen, 2.50 Gulmarg, 3.25 Cobra Kai, 4.00 Burning Emotion, 4.35 Stormbreaker.

UTTOXETER: 1.00 Biowavego, 1.35 Annual Review, 2.10 Aviewtosea, 2.40 For Jim, 3.15 Barest Of Margins, 3.50 Blue Sans, 4.25 Masked Matgil.

YORK: 5.20 Liamarty Dreams, 5.55 LA TRINIDAD (NAP), 6.25 Dream Together, 6.55 Cobalt Blue, 7.25 Poptronic, 7.55 The Flying Ginger, 8.25 Beauzon.

DOUBLE: Poptronic and La Trinidad.