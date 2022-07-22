Saturday Tips

Those that keep the faith with Mishriff can be rewarded in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

He banished the memory of a particularly disappointing Saudi Cup run when pushing Vadeni all the way in the Eclipse earlier this month, eventually being beaten just a neck at the line.

The result does not tell the full story, either, as Mishriff could not find a clear passage when the race began in earnest, with the five-year-old fairly flying home when he did get space to finish an unlucky runner-up in the 10-furlong showpiece.

Mishriff moves back up to a mile and a half here, having last competed over the trip when finding Derby hero Adayar nearly two lengths too good in this race last year, giving away lumps of weight.

It does appear on first glance as though 12 furlongs is not his optimum, but it should not be forgotten that he won the 2021 Sheema Classic over the distance, with two excellent Japanese runners filling the places behind him.

Mishriff is the highest-rated horse in the field and while the likes of Westover and Emily Upjohn of course have any amount of improvement to come, and will be the ones in receipt of the allowances, John and Thady Gosden's star older performer should have conditions in his favour and arrives here on the back of a much better run than 12 months ago.

James Doyle takes over in the plate this time, which is certainly not a negative, and Mishriff can be relied upon to put up another good performance.

Stablemate Saga narrowly missed out in the Britannia at the Royal meeting and he can make it a double for the Gosden team in the Porsche Handicap, with Benoit De La Sayette taking off a valuable 5lb.

Dark Shift did strike handicap gold at the track last month and can follow up in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes.

Charlie Hills' runner has an excellent Ascot record, winning four of his six starts at the course, with his undoubted highlight the half-length victory he recorded in the Hunt Cup. The handicapper has put him up 6lb for that victory but he was a cosy winner and looks sure to take even higher rank in due course.

Lezoo can make amends for a slightly unlucky second at Newmarket on her most recent outing in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes. Beaten half a length by Mawj in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, the winner did take her slightly across the track and while it probably did not prove decisive in the result, it certainly would not have helped her cause.

Novemba can make the most of a dip in class for the Group Three Valiant Stakes. The German raider found Saffron Beach on a different level to the rest when fourth as a 20/1 shot at the Royal meeting, but this appears a more suitable task on paper.

Dubai Honour makes his long-awaited British return in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire. He went from strength to strength for William Haggas last year, graduating from a Newmarket handicap win in July to lift two Group Two races in France.

The gelding marked himself as a Group One performer when chasing home Sealiway in the Champion Stakes before notching a close-up fourth in Hong Kong, but he cut little ice in what proved to be a blanket finish to the Sheema Classic on his only run this year.

Haggas has been waiting for suitable conditions to take the wraps off Dubai Honour and while it may not be his perfect ground at York, his class should see him prevail.

St Leger entry Francesco Clemente can maintain his unbeaten record in the Forexvox Handicap at Newmarket, while Atlantis Blue takes the eye as she returns to action for in-form trainer David Menuisier in the TDK Group Of Companies Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes at Salisbury.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.50 Lezoo, 2.25 Novemba, 3.00 Dark Shift, 3.35 MISHRIFF (NAP), 4.10 Mascapone, 4.45 Saga, 5.20 Lovely Mana.

GOWRAN: 1.45 Golden Ash, 2.20 Endless Season, 2.55 Breakfast Club, 3.30 The Cola Brasil, 4.05 Angel Girl, 4.40 Janoobi, 5.10 Morning Dew, 5.45 Complete Fiction.

LINGFIELD: 5.08 Shut Up And Dance, 5.40 Mhajim, 6.10 Gumais, 6.40 Trans Montana, 7.10 King Of The Dance, 7.40 Flyawaydream, 8.10 Public Opinion, 8.40 Hector Loza.

NEWCASTLE: 1.00 Highland Premiere, 1.35 Reclaim Victory, 2.12 Sound Angela, 2.47 Shahbaz, 3.22 Henzar, 3.57 Lady Celia, 4.32 Thundering, 5.03 Jack Yeats.

NEWMARKET: 1.27 The Parent, 1.57 Lalania, 2.32 Francesco Clemente, 3.07 Lethal Levi, 3.42 Pure Dreamer, 4.17 Sir Maxi, 4.52 Vaunted.

SALISBURY: 5.25 Hot Day, 6.00 Brasilian Princess, 6.30 Hattie C, 7.00 Conflict, 7.30 Strike, 8.00 Atlantis Blue, 8.30 Geelong.

YORK: 2.05 Val De Travers, 2.40 Silver Samurai, 3.15 Dubai Honour, 3.50 Catch The Paddy, 4.25 Red Force One, 5.00 Molinari, 5.35 Novak.

DOUBLE: Mishriff and Dark Shift.