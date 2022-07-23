Sunday Tips

Alflaila can secure Listed gold in the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract.

Owen Burrows' charge has obviously always been quite highly regarded, running in some competitive juvenile races before rounding off his 2021 campaign when a well-beaten sixth behind Coroebus in a Newmarket Group Three.

Dropped to handicap company on his seasonal bow at Ascot, Alflaila was a cosy three-and-a-quarter-length victor, sending his rating back up to 109 and securing a run in the Jersey Stakes at the Royal meeting. He cut little ice there as he was slowly away and gave himself far too much to do over seven furlongs, with a switch back up to a mile on his most recent run at Newmarket looking much more up his alley.

Alflaila was up against it with Mighty Ulysses in that Listed affair, but in all-aged company here, he is getting a handy allowance which combined with his optimal distance and going, should put him in the driving seat.

Dubai Station can regain the winning thread in the Betsi Handicap at Chelmsford. He won over the same six furlongs back in May, seeing off Popmaster by half a length to book his place in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. Dubai Station raced prominently there but dropped away tamely at the finish, eventually coming home 10 lengths behind the winner Rohaan, with his old rival Popmaster in second.

Clearly he was not at his best that day, but dropped 2lb to a mark of 98 and returning to a familiar course and distance, Dubai Station can bounce back for Robert Cowell. Rogue Missile should be able to open her account in the IRE-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

The four-year-old did not make it to the track until May, but she has shown promise in finishing third on her debut over seven furlongs before improving marginally to take second last time out dropped to six furlongs.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Beaten just a head on that occasion, she will not have to improve too much to triumph in this heat. Onward Route drops back to two miles in the Alan And Patricia Cook Diamond Wedding Novices' Hurdle at Uttoxeter after perhaps failing to stay over an extra four furlongs last month.

Previously a seven-length winner over the shorter trip at Hexham, Onward Route went backwards at the business end of the race and was eventually beaten 11 lengths. Rebecca Menzies' charge looks the pick back over what seems to be his preferred distance with Brian Hughes booked.

Go On Chez can make it six on the bounce in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Chase. He has made relentless progress since switching to fences following a spell in the point-to-point sphere, triumphing at Uttoxeter and Cartmel last summer before returning with a Newcastle victory in April.

He has struck gold at Bangor in May and Aintree last month, improving from an initial mark of 78 last July to his current perch of 115. The manner of his effortless eight-and-a-half-length success on his most recent run suggests there could yet be more in the locker.

SELECTIONS CHELMSFORD: 1.00 New Hope Bullet, 1.35 Appointed One, 2.10 Rogue Missile, 2.45 Dubai Station, 3.20 Shifter, 3.55 Campese, 4.30 Must Be Royale.

PONTEFRACT: 1.45 Mrs Trump, 2.20 Strangerontheshore, 2.55 Bramham, 3.30 Bay Breeze, 4.05 ALFLAILA (NAP), 4.40 Wilkins, 5.15 Imperial Khan.

UTTOXETER: 1.20 Never No Trouble, 1.55 The Big Sting, 2.30 Onward Route, 3.05 Go On Chez, 3.40 Mulberry Hill, 4.15 Imperial Sachin's, 4.50 Andapa, 5.20 Getaway Cory. DOUBLE: Alflaila and Dubai Station.