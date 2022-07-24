Monday Tips

The fact the Starspangledbanner colt was given his debut in the usually-competitive Wood Ditton at Newmarket suggested he had been showing trainer Archie Watson plenty on the Lambourn gallops. He ultimately came up short on the Rowley Mile, but was beaten less than eight lengths and the first four home have all won since.

Noble Anthem himself opened his account on his second start at Thirsk before finishing fourth behind a subsequent Royal Ascot winner in Eldar Eldarov at Newcastle. On the strength of that form, it was no surprise see the three-year-old go off at odds-on for his handicap debut over this course and distance little more than three weeks ago.

And while his supporters were made to sweat, with the margin of victory only a neck, he left the impression that there is more to come as he raced a little green when push came to shove. With that in mind, a 3lb rise does not look insurmountable for Noble Anthem and he should prove hard to beat on his return to Scotland.

Beltane is another previous Ayr winner worth following in the Book Scottish Sun Ladies Night Handicap. Keith Dalgleish's charge broke his duck here on his final juvenile start in October, but was disappointing on his first two starts of this year, at Wolverhampton and Hamilton. Those efforts saw his mark drop from the 80s to 77 and following two months off the track and a wind operation in the meantime, he performed much better when third at York recently.

Competing from the same mark and stepping back up in trip to seven furlongs, everything looks well set for Beltane to get back on the winning trail. Special Envoy is of clear interest on his handicap debut at Windsor. The three-year-old is an impeccably-bred son of Frankel, being a half-brother to the high-class sprinting pair of Marsha and Judicial.

The Frankel influence appears to have put more stamina than speed into this particular colt, but he has plenty of ability judged on his three efforts thus far, with a win at Windsor sandwiched by runner-up finishes at Newmarket and Newbury respectively. Special Envoy was beaten at cramped odds last time, but may have bumped into a smart newcomer in Jack Darcy and he can reward those who keep the faith in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Charlie Appleby's Western Writer will not be winning out of turn if he can plunder the Fitzdares Loves Racing Expert Sam Hockenhull Handicap. While seemingly one of the lesser lights at Moulton Paddocks, the Chelmsford maiden winner has been beaten less than a length in each of two handicap starts, most recently being headed on the line at Yarmouth.

He did wander under pressure that day and is perhaps not entirely straightforward, but he has the requisite ability to win a race of this nature if he puts it all together. Indemnify is hard to oppose in the Swansea Building Society - Prostate Cymru Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las. Roger Varian's youngster has shaped with promise on each of his three starts to date, most recently coming within a neck of victory at Newcastle. His initial rating of 85 sets a fair standard and he really ought to get off the mark.

Mascat rates the best over jumps at Newton Abbot. Joe Tizzard's inmate bolted up here a month ago and will take some stopping in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.00 Tatterstall, 1.35 Stormy Pearl, 2.10 Water Of Leith, 2.45 Beltane, 3.20 NOBLE ANTHEM (NAP), 3.55 Lilikoi, 4.25 Red Allure.

FFOS LAS: 6.20 On The Pulse, 6.50 Symbol Of Hope, 7.25 Tamilla, 8.00 Precisely, 8.30 Atomise, 9.00 Majestic. GALWAY: 5.10 Razdan, 5.40 Tudor Manor, 6.10 Tiverton, 6.40 Echoes In Rain, 7.15 Girl Crush, 7.50 Your Eyes Only, 8.20 Fiveonefive.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.50 San Giovanni, 2.25 Mascat, 3.00 Jony Max, 3.35 Elham Valley, 4.10 Ragamuffin, 4.45 The Galahad Kid.

WINDSOR: 5.30 Airshow, 6.00 Cruise, 6.30 Indestructible, 7.00 Spring Is Sprung, 7.35 Special Envoy, 8.10 Western Writer, 8.40 Baez.

DOUBLE: Noble Anthem and Special Envoy.