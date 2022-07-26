Wednesday Tips

Bank on Baaeed to cement his position as one of the best horses in the world when he lines up in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

A perfect eight from eight so far, with his last six coming at stakes level, William Haggas' charge is set for what could be his final start over eight furlongs before extending out to a mile and a quarter for the crescendo of his on-track career.

Baaeed barely broke a sweat when winning the Lockinge and Queen Anne Stakes so far this term and he appears set to sign off at a mile in style with his task made easier by a late setback to 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Coroebus.

His detractors will question the quality of opposition he has faced throughout his career, but when winning last season's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes he became one of just three horses to finish ahead of high-class miler Palace Pier and it is hard to argue that there is a horse of that calibre in this line-up.

With Coroebus missing it might be left to last year's winner Alcohol Free, who took the July Cup over six furlongs last time out, to chase him home, but Baaeed would have to seriously disappoint to be beaten. He has been given plenty of time to recover from his Royal Ascot exertions and he son of Sea The Stars can dazzle again on the Sussex Downs. Also at Goodwood, it could be a case of rocket by name, rocket by nature when Rocket Rodney blazes a trail in the Markel Molecomb Stakes.

George Scott's speedy son of Dandy Man blitzed his rivals in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown earlier this month and this Group Three looks the logical next step for this talented young sprinter. The form of that Sandown victory was boosted when the third, Eddie's Boy, ran out a comfortable winner of Newbury's valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint, while before Sandown, Rocket Rodney was only beaten a neck by Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and that Ballydoyle inmate has subsequently won again at the Curragh.

The ultra-consistent Oscula could be the one to side with, turned out quickly, in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes. George Boughey's tough and hardy filly was beaten only a nose in a Group Three at Ascot on Saturday and in five outings this summer, she is yet to finish any worse than third.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

That effort came over a trip that probably stretches her stamina to the limit, so the drop back to seven furlongs should suit here and she is a versatile operator when it comes to ground conditions. Impressive York scorer The Platinum Queen could be too good for her rivals in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes. Her sole disappointment came in a red-hot Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and it is hard to ignore the way she won with her head in her chest on the Knavesmire.

Encourageable was deemed good enough to run in the Listed Heron Stakes on his penultimate run and could make a mark of 86 count in the racingtv.com Straight-Mile Series Handicap at Redcar. At Sandown, John and Thady Gosden's Lisboa will have learnt plenty from his Newbury debut and the Galileo colt could take a leap forward in the British EBF Novice Stakes, while Canterbury Bell won with a bit to spare at Nottingham in May and is interesting off a figure of 72 in the Esher Green Fillies' Handicap.

It would be no surprise if the Haggas-trained Day Member took a big step forward from her satisfactory debut at Newbury when having her second outing in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend 10th-11th Sep EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Leicester.

SELECTIONS: GALWAY: 5.10 Champ Kiely, 5.40 Snake Oil, 6.10 Hidden Land, 6.40 Hewick, 7.15 Thousand Tears, 7.50 Mister Wilson, 8.20 Dark Voyager.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Secret State, 2.25 Oscula, 3.00 ROCKET RODNEY (NAP), 3.35 Baaeed, 4.10 Natasha, 4.45 The Platinum Queen, 5.20 Stunning Beauty.

LEICESTER: 6.00 Day Member, 6.30 Dragon Glory, 7.00 Mr Stanley, 7.35 Clipsham Gold, 8.10 Bugle Major, 8.40 Blackheath.

PERTH: 1.00 Petite Rhapsody, 1.35 Getaman, 2.10 Get Phar, 2.45 And The New, 3.20 Britzka, 3.55 Get With It, 4.30 Illusion Of Time.

REDCAR: 2.00 Hoy, 2.35 Next Chapter, 3.10 Forgivable, 3.45 Encourageable, 4.20 Rainbow Rain, 4.55 Arnold, 5.30 Mac Ailey.

SANDOWN: 5.50 D Day Odette, 6.20 Safari Dream, 6.50 Lisboa, 7.25 City Runner, 8.00 Canterbury Bell, 8.30 Pons Aelius.

DOUBLE: Rocket Rodney and Lisboa.