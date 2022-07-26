Thursday Tips

It looks a thankless task for those trying to take on Nashwa in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

John and Thady Gosden's charge can arguably lay claim to being the best of her generation given how the Oaks form has worked out in recent weeks. While she plainly failed to see out 12 furlongs at Epsom having looked dangerous two furlongs out, both the first and second, Tuesday and runner-up Emily Upjohn, have massively disappointed on their next outings.

Admittedly, Tuesday was supplemented to take on the colts in the Irish Derby and Emily Upjohn did likewise against her elders in the King George, but the fact both failed so badly has raised several question marks over the form of the three-year-olds.

However, there has been one shining light in the shape of Nashwa, who travelled over to France for the Prix de Diane - the French equivalent of the Oaks but crucially run over two furlongs less.

Given a positive ride by Hollie Doyle, she fought off all-comers to claim a gutsy success and while there are some consistent older rivals against her here, the concession of 9lb is likely to be too much.

He does not have the fancy long-term targets of some of his rivals, but Al Qareem looks sure to give punters a run for their money in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes.

Gelded at the start of the year, Al Qareem is unable to run in the St Leger later in the season so while his major rivals are building up towards Doncaster, Karl Burke's charge has been gaining valuable experience which may prove vital.

He basically ran away with Clifford Lee in the Queen's Vase but it was to his credit he stuck on to finish fourth. As a result, Lee possibly did not go fast enough in front in the Bahrain Trophy last time out, because he was coming back at Deauville Legend close home. Goodwood can suit front runners, so expect Al Qareem to make a bold bid.

There are some nice types in the Richmond Stakes but they will have to be very smart to defeat Andrew Balding's Chateau. He showed a glimpse of promise when third on debut before extricating himself from a small gap to win at Beverley, with Norfolk winner The Ridler behind him.

Fourth in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, he once again displayed a smart turn of foot when winning a Listed event at Newbury last time out and he is building up a nice profile.

Ralph Beckett had a couple of options in the Coral Kincsem Handicap, so it could be telling that he has opted to run Vee Sight. Out of luck in three juvenile runs, he got off the mark on his seasonal bow at Sandown, overcoming a 225-day break to triumph over nine furlongs in cosy fashion.

As a Churchill half-brother to the ill-fated Scope, edging up in distance to a mile and a quarter here should not prove an issue.

Owen Burrows' Almutawakel was second on debut and can go one better in the Coral 'Get Closer To The Action' British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Epsom.

Dark Jade, out of the Group One winner African Rose, showed enough when fourth of 13 on his debut to suggest he will improve in the Andy Hardwick Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes at Salisbury.

In Ireland, the Guinness Galway Hurdle takes top billing and Santa Rossa looks to hold very solid claims for Dermot McLoughlin. The likes of Grade One winner Sharjah and Saldier feature on the recent roll of honour and Santa Rossa brings strong form to the table having landed a Grade Three victory last time out.

SELECTIONS:

EPSOM: 5.55 Andaleep, 6.30 Heat And Dusta, 7.00 Almutawakel, 7.30 Baileys Liberty, 8.00 Maysong, 8.30 Lelabad.

GALWAY: 2.10 Alfa Mix, 2.45 Sole Pretender, 3.20 Big Baby Bull, 3.55 Night Of Romance, 4.30 Falcon Eight, 5.05 Santa Rossa, 5.40 Darkened, 6.10 What Path.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Vee Sight, 2.25 CHATEAU (NAP), 3.00 Al Qareem, 3.35 Nashwa, 4.10 Far Shot, 4.45 Ballet Steps, 5.20 Berwick Law.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.00 Profitable Dawn, 1.35 Phoenix Beach, 2.05 Good Measure, 2.40 Flylikeaneagle, 3.15 Definite, 3.50 Scudamore.

SALISBURY: 6.15 Point Louise, 6.45 Hello Deira, 7.15 Mehme, 7.45 Royal Commando, 8.15 Throne Hall, 8.45 Arcadian Friend.

STRATFORD: 1.25 Give Me A Moment, 1.57 Pencreek, 2.32 Rogue Mission, 3.07 Cardboard Gangster, 3.42 Lady Reset, 4.20 Ben Buie, 4.55 Sammylou.

DOUBLE: Chateau and Al Qareem.