Friday Tips

Acklam Express can snap his near two-year barren streak with victory in the King George Qatar Stakes, the feature event on the penultimate day of the Goodwood Festival.

Nigel Tinkler's charge has not come home in front since winning a York Listed heat back in 2020, but he has run some excellent races in defeat since then - not least when third in last year's Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

He found it tough going in two British starts last summer after that fantastic effort, so Tinkler opted to pull up stumps and gave him a break until the start of this year, when he once again headed out to Dubai.

An initial Group Two second to Lazuli promised much, but a subsequent disappointment saw him miss out on World Cup night and a return effort at Chester behind Flaming Rib also failed to ignite much enthusiasm. However, that run clearly set him straight for Royal Ascot where he defied his 200/1 odds to finish third behind Australian sensation Nature Strip in the King's Stand.

Acklam Express was up against the best around that day, but in finishing just a head behind runner-up Twilight Calls he showed he is back to something like his best and could now secure a first Group Two triumph.

Rebel's Romance was on a similarly successful redemption mission on his most recent start and having regained the winning thread at Newmarket, he will be a popular choice in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes.

A runaway winner of the UAE Derby last year, Rebel's Romance had been an intended Belmont Stakes starter before a late setback scuppered those plans and he stayed off the track until January this year.

Down the field twice in Dubai, Rebel's Romance made a seamless switch to turf when landing a Newmarket Listed heat earlier this month, easily accounting for fellow Charlie Appleby inmate Kemari. He finished with purpose that day and you would expect him to progress again for the outing.

Checkandchallenge moves back up in grade in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes after a slightly luckless handicap bow at Sandown at the start of the month. He was simply outclassed when tried in the 2000 Guineas but looked to be on a workable mark coming up against Sinjaari, although he had to race wide after a slow start left him on the backfoot.

Beaten just under a length, that was a fair performance and he is certainly in the mix for this on ratings.

Solent Gateway was third to Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate last time out so the Coral Goodwood Handicap looks well within his capabilities, while the booking of Ryan Moore for The Turpinator in the Coral Golden Mile certainly takes the eye.

Mill Stream's debut victory attracted plenty of attention and he can follow up in the British EBF Novice Stakes at Newmarket. Jane Chapple-Hyam's charge was a head victor at Doncaster on his first attempt, overcoming his evident inexperience to triumph with a fair bit seemingly in hand.

Nizaaka should also make it a stable double in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap. She is seeking a course and distance hat-trick in this seven-furlong affair, with the New Bay filly having reached new heights since transferring from the care of Roger Varian earlier this year.

Micky Hammond has been in great form of late and The Resdev Way can add another to his tally in the Join Racing TV Now Amateur Jockeys' Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 1.25 Ben Lilly, 2.00 Lelantos, 2.35 My Little Toni, 3.10 Finisk River, 3.45 Golden Taipan, 4.20 Geromino, 4.55 Sea Prince, 5.27 Copper Fox.

GALWAY: 5.00 Wild Shot, 5.30 Keep In Touch, 6.00 Everglow, 6.35 Shark Bay, 7.10 Stellar Storm, 7.40 Grizabella, 8.10 Sandhurst, 8.40 Unanswered.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Solent Gateway, 2.25 Checkandchallenge, 3.00 The Turpinator, 3.35 ACKLAM EXPRESS (NAP), 4.10 Rebel's Romance, 4.45 California Gem, 5.20 Caius Chorister.

MUSSELBURGH: 6.10 The Resdev Way, 6.45 Don't Fight It, 7.20 Let's Go Hugo, 7.50 One Last Hug, 8.20 Jojo Rabbit, 8.50 Sugar Baby.

NEWMARKET: 5.10 Mill Stream, 5.45 Golden Duke, 6.20 Just A Tad, 6.55 Night Sparkle, 7.30 Laurel, 8.00 Nizaaka, 8.30 Devil's Angel.

SOUTHWELL: 4.50 Sir Gregory, 5.23 Souly, 5.55 Dark Side Thunder, 6.30 Dan De Light, 7.05 Devorgilla, 7.35 Rich King, 8.05 Aussie Warrior, 8.35 La Yakel.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.00 Giant Steps, 1.35 Jakacan, 2.10 Boasty, 2.45 Cabinet Maker, 3.20 Jahoori, 3.55 Al Hitmi, 4.30 Miss Belladonna, 5.05 Vindolanda.

DOUBLE: Acklam Express and Rebel's Romance.