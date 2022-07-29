Saturday Tips

Cemhaan can return to winning ways on the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood.

George Baker's five-year-old began the season with a clear-cut victory at Salisbury and followed up in good company at Newmarket, looking a much improved stayer in the process. He then went to Ascot for the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and while it appears as if his improvement had halted, his finishing position of seventh of 18, beaten 10 lengths, does not tell the whole story.

The winner, Candleford, put up a freakish performance, coming home six lengths clear, but Cemhaan was only around three lengths behind the runner-up. He could actually have finished a good deal closer as he repeatedly met interference when delivering his challenge in the straight.

There remains a chance that Cemhaan could still be ahead of his mark of 92 and a bold bid is expected in the Coral Summer Handicap.

The absence of Free Wind appears to have left the door open for William Haggas' Sea La Rosa to win the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

A second placed finish to the Gosden-trained filly in a rough renewal the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock four weeks ago was another step forward from the daughter of Sea The Stars, who had previously impressed in the Group Three Pinnacle Stakes over the same course and distance.

In truth, this 14-furlong Group Two does not look that strong for the grade and Sea La Rosa may not need to improve on her Haydock effort to take the spoils.

The Coral Stewards' Cup can go the way of George Boughey's Royal Ascot winner Inver Park. He arrives here on a real roll and despite his Ascot victory coming over seven furlongs in the Buckingham Palace, this return to six furlongs is not expected to cause any problems.

Never out of the first three since joining Boughey from the retiring Mick Quinn, his mark has gone up 20lb in the process. As Royal Ascot handicaps go he won with plenty in hand, coming home a length clear of the consistent Ropey Guest, who has subsequently run well in the Bunbury Cup.

Mark and Charlie Johnston's Dutch Decoy has taken his form to new heights since stepping back up to a mile and has struck up a good rapport with Ollie Stammers. He now tries nine furlongs in the concluding Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap, but he won over an extended mile at Hamilton a couple of starts back and showed no signs of stopping.

The Johnstons could also be on the mark in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket with Rose Of Kildare. She bounced back to form last time out in a similar race, pushing Eternal Pearl all the way in the Aphrodite over the course and distance.

Saturday's race has cut up badly if truth to told and if allowed to dominate Rose Of Kildare should have a clear run at things.

Julie Camacho's Makeen was third in the Carlisle Bell and off the same mark should be involved in the William Hill Summer Cup at Thirsk.

Trojan Horse faces perhaps his easiest task for a while in the Gas Call Services Handicap at Hamilton and down in the weights must have a chance.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 1.47 Just Dashing, 2.17 Riversway, 2.52 Tribal Wisdom, 3.27 Protagonist, 4.00 Twelfth Knight, 4.35 Thornaby Pearl, 5.10 Desert Dream.

GALWAY: 2.00 Hubrisko, 2.30 Boothill, 3.05 Hiawatha, 3.40 Adonis, 4.15 Congo River, 4.45 San Aer, 5.20 Zahee, 5.55 Carrigmoorna Queen.

GOODWOOD: 1.05 Loyal Touch, 1.40 Lethal Levi, 2.10 CEMHAAN (NAP), 2.45 Sea La Rosa, 3.20 Inver Park, 3.55 Spirit Of Nguru, 4.30 Dutch Decoy.

HAMILTON: 5.45 JM Jungle, 6.20 Sound Reason, 6.55 Trojan Horse, 7.25 Boonie, 8.00 Alpha Cru, 8.30 Clan Jock, 9.00 Chinese Spirit.

LINGFIELD: 4.25 Aiguillette, 5.05 Winforglory, 5.40 Zebra Star, 6.15 Enduring, 6.45 Big Impact, 7.15 No Such Luck, 7.45 Cafe Sydney, 8.15 Citizen General.

NEWMARKET: 1.20 Art Of Magic, 1.55 Liberation Bay, 2.25 Rose Of Kildare, 3.00 Old Port, 3.35 Azure Blue, 4.05 Love De Vega, 4.40 Ashky.

THIRSK: 2.06 Eternal Class, 2.38 Amalfi Bay, 3.13 Sir Titus, 3.48 Makeen, 4.20 Dukeman, 4.55 Il Bandito, 5.30 Selfish Brian, 6.05 Ba Na Hills.

DOUBLE: Cemhaan and Sea La Rosa