Monday Tips

Dakota Gold has a class edge on his rivals in the Wilmot-Smith Memorial Handicap at Ripon on Monday.

Michael Dods' eight-year-old has been a great servant to his connection, and he showed when winning at York's Dante meeting in May that he is far from a busted flush.

That came from a handicap mark of 98 and he is running off 101 on this occasion but he has won off higher in the past. Crucially, perhaps, he also has winning form at Ripon, and not in any ordinary race. In 2019 he absolutely blew the Great St Wilfrid field to smithereens, a performance that came when he was arguably at the peak of his powers.

He had already won the Sky Bet Dash at York, returned to the Knavesmire to win at the Ebor meeting and then went on to land a Listed race at his favourite track. At the time he was rated 110, won another Listed race at Ascot and until this season basically spent the intervening period in Pattern company.

In a small field he should be able to dominate and he ran well when second in the Gosforth Park Cup last time out. Tim Easterby has saddled 15 winners at Ripon this season, his next most successful track is Beverley with six so whatever he runs is always worth close consideration.

His Bollin Margaret has dropped to a very winnable mark ahead of the Billy Nevett Memorial Handicap. The five-year-old mare is a course and distance winner, which is always a big tick, and while she has hardly set the world alight this season, there has been the odd sign that the ability is still there. Her last win came at Ayr in September off 78, she was beaten just over a length at Beverley off 79 in May yet runs in this off just 74.

Easterby runs two yet she is the choice of David Allan. The pair then team up with Roach Power, who, if running to his mark of 79 should open his account in the Titanium Racing Club Novice Stakes. Outclassed last time out at York, he had otherwise been building up a nice profile. While Benadalid may not be the force he once was, given his love of Ripon he is of interest in the Goodbyeflys Ripon Racecourse Stable Staff Championships Handicap.

His first course success came way back in 2018 from a mark of 83 and he gets to run off just 75 here. He even won at Ripon last summer off 82 but he did disappoint on his last visit so it could just be he is a light of former years. Nevertheless, he is worth one more chance.

Karl Burke's Swingalong had the misfortune of coming up against subsequent Molecomb winner Trillium last time out so should find the Longines Irish Champions Weekend 10-11 September EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes a good deal easier. Jim Goldie and Paul Mulrennan are a combination to be feared at Ayr and they have a likely type in the aptly-named Ayr Poet in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Handicap.

The seven-year-old finished a fair third at Musselburgh over nine furlongs to Lucinda Russell's Flylikeaneagle. While at the time that only looked average form, the inner has come out and won comfortably again since. Ayr Poet runs off the same mark and looks to be coming to the boil. Goldie's Water Of Leith got going too late when last seen but can make amends in the Sunday Market At Ayr Racecourse Handicap.

That was his first outing for Goldie since leaving Rebecca Menzies and while he finished strongly over six furlongs, Goldie has had no qualms about dropping him to the minimum distance. At Windsor the Fitzdares Sprint Series concludes with the £75,000 final and not surprisingly it is hugely competitive.

Several of these skipped the consolation Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday but the one who arrives in the best form is undoubtedly Lequinto. He may by 4lb higher than for his recent course and distance success but he is clearly on great terms with himself. With the fast pace he loves almost guaranteed, he may have a bit more up his sleeve.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 1.18 Mawada, 1.48 Ayr Poet, 2.18 Water Of Leith, 2.48 Glasses Up, 3.18 Ben Asker, 3.48 Retirement Beckons.

CARLISLE: 4.55 Only The Brave, 5.30 Bearwith, 6.05 Barenboin, 6.40 Hackberry, 7.15 Blazing Hot, 7.45 Detective, 8.15 Helm Rock, 8.45 Langholm.

CORK: 2.30 Shona Mea, 3.00 Dixie Flyer, 3.30 Dorans Boy, 4.00 Battle Away, 4.35 One Last Tango, 5.08 The Bosses Oscar, 5.40 Beasley Street.

NAAS: 2.10 Dame Kiri, 2.40 View Taken, 3.10 Dontspoilasale, 3.40 Apricot Twist, 4.10 Goodnight Girl, 4.45 Cnodian, 5.20 Bucky Larson.

RIPON: 1.55 Swingalong, 2.25 Imperial Khan, 2.55 Tazaman, 3.25 DAKOTA GOLD (NAP), 3.55 Bollin Margaret, 4.25 Roach Power, 5.00 Benadalid.

WINDSOR: 5.15 Han Solo Berger, 5.50 Our Florentine, 6.25 Lequinto, 7.00 Fearless Bay, 7.30 Dame Ethel Smyth, 8.00 Pride Of Nepal, 8.30 Eagle One.

DOUBLE: Dakota Gold and Lequinto.